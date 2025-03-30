Box Office: Can Sikandar emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025 in India?

Salman Khan’s much hyped action entertainer Sikandar has finally released at the box office as Salman’s Eid treat to the audience. This film marks the reunion of Salman with Eid 2 years after his 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Though Sikandar has opened to a decent hype and numbers from its advance booking and its day 1 spot bookings, is it a contender for the highest opening Bollywood film of 2025?

As per the current records, the spot of Bollywood’s highest Day 1 grosser of 2025 belongs to Vicky Kaushal’s all time blockbuster Chhaava. This Chhatrapati Sambhaji biopic had a Day 1 India nett of Rs 31 crores. A fact for the film is that besides the audience's love and hype for the film, Chhaava was also fueled by religious sentiments going back 100s of years for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, especially in the biggest North Indian market, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile for Sikandar, the box office boosting factor lies in one major reason - Salman Khan coming on an Eid holiday. The presence of an acclaimed South Indian director, A.R. Murugadoss, gave a slight bit of hype to the film along with a trust on the film overall. As of now, Sikandar is eyeing decent numbers for the film which would only grow just like any other Salman Khan on Eid.

Coming back to the highest opener position, even if the top position is not attained, the Salman Khan starrer would still stand among the top ones just for now as several big releases of the year arise at the box office month by month. For now, the film is guaranteed to start big for its initial 3 days at the box office with the rest of its run depending on the reviews and its word of mouth.

Advertisement

Sikandar Currently Running in Cinemas

Sikandar is touted to be Salman Khan’s comeback action entertainer. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead of the film along with Sathyaraj as the leading antagonist of the film. Sikandar is currently running in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.