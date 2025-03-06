Superboys Of Malegaon Day 7 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti and Adarsh Gourav's movie brings no luck on first Thursday

Superboys of Malegaon has been running in theaters for a week. Inspired by the 2008 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon based on Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker, the coming-of-age film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and more. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film hasn't been able to bring luck in the first week.

Superboys Of Malegaon Finishes First Week On Underwhelming Note

Produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon has completed a week of its release in theaters. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer has been an underwhelming performer at the box office. Going by the trends, the slice-of-life film is expected to witness 10 percent drop from yesterday.

Superboys of Malegaon has two-three weeks more to bring respectable numbers. While the inspirational film might not be able to achieve decent figures, it is heading for a sorry fate at the box office.

Revisiting Superboys of Malegaon's Reception At TIFF

Months before its theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. The film received standing ovation during the screening last year, leaving filmmaker Nasir Shaikh emotional with the positive response.

Superboys of Malegaon will be released on Amazon Prime Video after it will leave the cinemas. The makers will recover its cost from non-theatrical revenues. The theatrical run of the film acts as an addition to its revenue.

Superboys of Malegaon is lagging behind Crazxy, headlined by Sohum Shah. It is also running parallel to Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film, Chhaava at the box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

