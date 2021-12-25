Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s collaboration; Welcome 3 to roll in 2022

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Ali Abbas Zafar collaborate

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will collaborate for an out and out action film, which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The premise of this upcoming movie will have a little dose of humour, and will be produced by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani. It will go on floors sometime late next year.

Samantha joins Varun Dhawan in Citadel

While we already know that Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Avengers fame, Russo Brothers on Citadel, with Raj and DK at the helm, Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Samantha will play the female lead in this action-packed Amazon Prime series. This spy series will roll in 2022.

Pushpa 2 targeting December 17, 2022 release

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sukumar informed that he has finalised the script of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. They are planning to release it on December 17, 2022. “We shot two scenes of Pushpa: The Rule, but now, I want to reshoot it. So let’s see, we haven’t shot anything about the sequel. The script is locked and we start shooting from February end. I want to release the movie on December 17 next year,” Sukumar had said.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh in a Shaad Ali film

Riteish and Genelia are gearing up for a comeback as a couple in Hindi cinema. They will headline a film, which will be helmed by Shaad Ali. The yet untitled project is expected to go on the floors sometime mid-next year.

Kapil Sharma & Dennis Dugan’s LA meeting

We have learnt that Kapil and Dugan had met in Los Angeles to discuss a possible collaboration, and the meeting was arranged by their common acquaintance. The duo spoke about collaborating on a Hinglish (Hindi and English) comedy film. They are both hoping to formalise the collaboration soon.

Luv Ranjan to get married in January

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan is getting married next month. Luv’s fiance is not from the film industry, but they have known each other for many years now and are looking forward to their big day. The wedding prep has already begun and some of the invites have been rolled out.

Welcome 3 to roll in second half of 2022

We have learnt that Welcome 3 is scheduled to roll in the second half of 2022. It’s script is already being written. While Anil, Nana and Paresh will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy.

Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for 83

Few people know that it was Thalaivi producer Vishnuvardhan Induri who had first conceived the idea of making a film on the 1983 World Cup win, and had developed the story and script with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The script had first gone to Ranveer Singh then to Arjun Kapoor and then finally once again back to Singh after Kabir Khan took over as the director.

