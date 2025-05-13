Cannes Film Festival 2025 Directorial Debuts: Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart and Harris Dickinson; VOTE for Your Favorite

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival brings directorial debuts of A-list celebrities. Scarlett Johansson will make her debut as a filmmaker with Eleanor the Great. The drama is about a seventy-year-old woman who restarts her life after the death of her roommate and best friend.

Although she finds it challenging to make new friends, her longing for connection helps her find friendship, but with a 19-year-old student. The film is financed by Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios and stars June Squibb and Harris Dickinson.

The latter rose to fame after playing Nicole Kidman’s younger boyfriend in the erotic thriller Babygirl. Apart from starring in Johanasson’s film, Dickinson will be achieving a professional milestone himself: launching his directorial debut, Urchin.

The drama, directed and written by the Babygirl star, will revolve around a character named Mike (Dickenson). He’s a “homeless person in London who is struggling to break free from a cycle of self-destruction while trying to turn his life around,” as per the official synopsis.

Next up is Kristen Stewart! The Twilight star has shifted the gears from acting to directing in The Chronology of Water. The romance drama starring Imogen Poots is adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir and will mark Stewart’s directorial debut.

As per the official synopsis, the movie is about the Olympic swimmer, Lidia Yuknavitch, who “flees her abusive home via a Texas scholarship.” After almost surrendering to addiction, she takes up studying under Kesey in Oregon.

“Through writing, family, and self-discovery, she overcomes her troubled past,” the synopsis adds. Each project has something unique to offer. Johansson’s film sets the stage to explore an unlikely friendship between an old woman and a teenager.

Meanwhile, Dickinson’s film seems to focus on a solo protagonist and his psychological and societal struggles. Stewart’s Chronology of Water will offer a gripping real-life story that will surely leave you inspired. If you had to pick, which one would you choose? Vote below!

