Christina Hall And Joshua Hall Relationship Timeline: A Look Back At Their Romance As Couple Files For Divorce

Fans were fascinated by the love story of Christina Haack and Joshua Hall before their divorce in July 2024. Following her split from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was seen with Joshua Hall, confirming their relationship, according to Us Weekly. In an Instagram post, Haack candidly discussed her feelings about her new relationship and expressed a protective stance towards Hall.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote in July 2021. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

Previously, Haack was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa before marrying Ant Anstead. They have two children together, daughter Taylor (born 2010) and son Brayden (born 2015). With Anstead, Haack has a son born in 2019.

In September 2020, Haack announced her second divorce in an Instagram post where she reflected on her life's unexpected turns. "I never thought I would have one divorce, let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies, but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks', I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. We are all a work in progress."

In July 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that Haack and Hall had filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Let's take a look back at Haack and Hall's relationship timeline:

March 2021

Haack shared a throwback in March 2022 of time spent together, revealing her secret relationship to her fans.

June 2021

Nine months after filing for divorce, Haack finally separated from Anstead.

July 2021

The duo met for the first time in July 2021 during a real estate conference before reconnecting in Spring 2021.

July 2021

On July 8, 2021, Haack addressed trolls questioning her rebound relationship on Instagram. She expressed being in a better mental state after seeking guidance from a mental coach, and thanked Josh for planning a romantic tropical vacation. Amid rumors of tensions with her ex-husband on the set of the HGTV show Ride or Die, she returned to Instagram, sharing that not everyone finds forever the first time and emphasizing the deceptive nature of appearances.

September 2021

With a heartfelt Instagram post, Haack shared a birthday wish for Joshua Hall, posting a beach photo of them where she flaunted her diamond ring. She captioned it with romantic emojis, celebrating their engagement announcement along with photos from their trip on September 20, 2021.

October 2021

Hall changed his profile picture to a black-and-white photo of the couple on the beach.

November 2021

The couple was in Napa, California in November and enjoyed a Thanksgiving weekend getaway where Hall thanked Haack for prioritizing him despite her busy life.

Jan 2022

Through a cheeky Instagram caption on January 16, Haack responded to critics of her relationship with Joshua Hall. Later, the couple enjoyed a family dinner with Hall's mother and his sister, Stacie Adams, known from The Hills.

March 2022

The news of their production company, Unbroken Productions was out with plans of co-producing Christina on the Coast season 4 and new HGTV shows.

April 2022

E! News reported the couple's marriage and Haack changing her name to Christianna Hall. Haack asserted Hall treated her as a queen and asked her fans to stop looking for drama as she never threw shade at anyone.

Josh defended his wife when Anstead asked for complete custody of Hudson alleging that Christiana was an unfit parent. To which Josh wrote on Instagram, "Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has the ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids' lives while achieving success in anything she does,"

May 2022

Haack revealed how May turned out to be a challenging month for her. She was thankful for the love and support she received from Joshua Hall and his steadfast presence during her low moments.

June 2022

Haack described her new home and gave her fans a glimpse of it, sharing that it was a dream house for the couple that had manifested into reality.

July 2022

Praising Haack's simplicity and the joy they found in each other's company, Joshua Hall celebrated Haack's 39th birthday by planning a low-key trip focused on peace and tranquility.

September 2022

In Hawaii along with friends and family, the couple had a second wedding ceremony after their private courthouse ceremony.

November 2022

Christiana and Joshua co-produced their new show, Christiana in the Country, which premiered in January 2023. The show featured a perfect blend of personal and professional life.

December 2022

The reality star revealed in the inaugural episode of Christina in the Country why the couple chose to marry secretly in April 2022. Christina valued privacy and opted for an intimate and personal ceremony. However, they planned to celebrate with a reception in Maui surrounded by family and friends.

May 2023

The couple teased via an Instagram story, "Always in our world," while enjoying a cozy time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

July 2024

Chistina Haack in an exclusive interview with Us, spoke of the new season of Christian on the Coast and her TV project, The Flip Off. She revealed her laid-back attitude on camera and shared the difference between her true self and the TV character. She also spoke of the challenge of working with a spouse who was not familiar with TV.

The Us further confirmed that Haack and Hall filed for divorce. Hall stated July 8 as their date of separation and appealed to the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and Discovery Network shows produced during their marriage.

