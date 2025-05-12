Diddy Trial: Prosecutors Claim Rapper Forced Male Escort to Urinate in Cassie Ventura's Mouth in Opening Statement

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs’s trial kicked off with a shocking opening statement! On Monday, May 12, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson told the jury that Ventura agreed to participate in the disgraced rapper’s infamous “freak-offs” to make him “happy.”

However, it allegedly became violent over time. The attorney claimed that Combs beat his then-girlfriend if she left early or took too long in the bathroom. The opening statement detailed one alleged instance where the music mogul asked a pr*stitute to ur*nate in Ventura’s mouth.

The prosecutor claimed that the alleged incident made the victim feel like she was “choking.” The opening statement accused the rapper of threatening to destroy Ventura’s career by releasing footage of her indulging in intercourse with several male escorts, according to Johnson.

The rapper’s legal team responded by acknowledging that their client has a history of violence and has a bad temper. However, the attorneys alleged that Combs was not guilty of s*x trafficking allegation.

“Domestic violence is not s*x trafficking,” Teny Geragos told the jury, as per Page Six. The rapper has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking by force, and two counts of transporting for prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The opening statements of the trial were slightly delayed, as per the outlet. The jury selection process was also postponed to early Monday after the feds and lawyers couldn’t narrow down the pool to 12 people and six alternates.

According to Page Six, the trial dragged many other celebrities and Combs’ colleagues into the case. Kanye “Ye” West, who leaked a prison call between him and the incarcerated rapper, was mentioned at the hearing.

Other mentions were rapper Kid Cudi and Michael B. Jordan, who allegedly dated Ventura.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same