Spider-Man Brand New Day Title Points Towards THIS Villain Making Big-Screen Debut; Speculations Explored

Marvel Studios took the opportunity to reveal its big title at CinemaCon recently. The next highly anticipated outing of Spider-Man, starring Tom Holland, is named Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Die-hard fans would instantly recognize the name being related to a comic series, which has led many to speculate that the main villain of Marvel Cinematic Universe’ Spider-Man would come face to face this time.

Advertisement

Starting with the insider, Daniel Richtman, the personality in question shared a post online indicating that Marvel Studios is looking to cast an Asian actor for the next outing of the web-slinger.

He also went on to add that the studio is looking for someone between the ages of 30 and 50 for "a big role" in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This is just one hint at Mr. Negative making his big-screen debut.

Meanwhile, it was even reported that since the title was made public, Stephen Oyoung had become more active on social media, stating that he wanted to play the character in the movie. For those unversed, he is the same personality who voiced Martin Li aka Mr. Negative in Sony's Spider-Man games.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Its Title From THIS Popular Marvel Storyline; All You Need to Know About It

As per X handle, Cosmic Marvel Stephen Oyoung asked, "What's a guy gotta do..." while addressing the rumor.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that in Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline, Mr. Negative is shown to be a primary villain.

Advertisement

Talking about the story, Peter Parker’s marriage to Mary Jane Watson is erased, following which the history is shown to be affected largely. And much similar to what we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man's secret identity is forgotten as well, after he was unmasked to the public following the events of Civil War, which had the Avengers against each other.

Mr. Negative is a ruthless crime boss known for using dark forces to terrorize New York City.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Says MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a ‘Fresh Start’ Amid Title Announcement; All You Need to Know