Will Chris Hemsworth Exit MCU After Avengers: Doomsday? Emotional Tribute Sparks Thor Death Rumors

Chris Hemsworth has left fans emotional after releasing a video titled 'Thank You! The Legacy of Thor' on his YouTube channel. The 1-minute 56-second clip features scenes from all his appearances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), from Thor (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019), and beyond. The emotional tribute comes just as Marvel’s next big film, Avengers: Doomsday, builds buzz ahead of its 2026 release.

Advertisement

In the video, Hemsworth says, “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special…was sharing it with all of you.” His words have sparked speculation that this could be his final appearance as Thor in the MCU.

Could Avengers: Doomsday be Thor’s Final Battle in the MCU?

While Hemsworth is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, fans are wondering if this could be Thor’s final battle. Hemsworth ended his video with the cryptic message: “Next up, Doomsday!”

One viral comment on social media read, “Thors gonna get obliterated by Doom in the first 10 minutes of Doomsday, isn’t he??” Others echoed similar thoughts, suggesting that Hemsworth may have already wrapped his final scene.

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will be directed by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo and is set for release on December 18, 2026. The film will feature a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Letitia Wright as Black Panther.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor since 2011, becoming one of the MCU’s most beloved and enduring characters. Over the years, he brought a unique blend of strength, humor, and heart to the role, helping redefine the superhero genre.

In past interviews, Hemsworth has hinted that Thor’s story could soon come to an end. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again,” he once said. “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know...am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Despite rumors of Thor’s death, some fans believe Hemsworth could return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. Like Doomsday, it will also be directed by the Russo brothers.

ALSO READ: Should Alexis Bledel Get an Emmy Nomination for Brief Handmaid’s Tale Finale Cameo? Hulu’s Submission Sparks Debate