5 movie sequels on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 which are as good as the OG: Phir Hera Pheri to Gadar 2

Most viewers are of the opinion that filmmakers can’t excel or even match up to the entertainment value of their original films by coming up with their sequels. But this myth has been busted by many directors who not only created a masterpiece the second time, but some of the film sequels received more love than the OG films.

Advertisement

Here are 5 movie sequels to enjoy on OTT:

1. Phir Hera Pheri

Where to watch: Prime Video

Phir Hera Pheri not just became a commercial success but over the years, it has gained the reputation of a cult classic. The 2006 heist comedy-drama is the second installment of the Hera Pheri franchise and stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hera Pheri 3 is slated to go on floors in December 2025.

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rajkumar Hirani’s satirical comedy-drama, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, is the sequel to the 20023 hit film, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit, respectively, with Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar and Dia Mirza in supporting roles.

3. Don 2

Where to watch: Netflix

After the success of Don: The Chase Begins Again, the makers came up with Don 2: The King Is Back which won several accolades and was lauded by the audience. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the second installment in the Don reboot series stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Nawab Shah, Ally Khan, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor. The 2011 sequel became so famous that the team is already working on coming up with Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

4. Dhoom 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Dhoom 2 went to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2006. A sequel to Dhoom, the Sanjay Gadhvi was produced under Yash Raj Films. The second installment of the Dhoom series stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu.

5. Gadar 2

Where to watch: Zee5

Released in 2023, Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues became a rage among fans who flooded cinema halls to watch Sunny Deol in the period action-drama film. The movie also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their starring roles from the previous film.

Which of these film sequels do you loved the most? From Phir Hera Pheri to Gadar 2, here are a few film sequels on OTT that were loved by the audience. Choose your pick! Phir Hera Pheri Lage Raho Munna Bhai Don 2 Dhoom 2 Gadar 2

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 5 movies on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5 that will leave you feeling charged for week ahead: Bala to Swades