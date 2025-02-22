5 must watch Hindi horror movies on Zee5; Kakuda to 3G

With the advent of streaming platforms like Zee5, the audience got the opportunity to watch their favorite movies and shows in the comfort of their homes after their big screen release. Among them are some horror movies that are often revisited by the audience who like watching spine-chilling thrillers. If you’re looking for must-watch Hindi horror movies on Zee5, then here’s a brief list.

5 horror films to stream on Zee5 this weekend:

1. Kakuda

Kakuda is a gripping entertainer which was released on ZEE5 in July 2024. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. The film revolves around three people who question superstition in a town trapped in time by a curse.

2. 3G: A Killer Connection

Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonal Chauhan joined filmmakers Sheershak Anand and Shantanu Ray Chhibber in the 2013 horror thriller film, 3G: A Killer Connection. The movie showcased the trouble a couple faces after buying a 3G-enabled secondhand phone.

3. Ghost

Back in 2019, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and production house Vashu Bhagnani Production joined hands to come up with the horror thriller film, Ghost. The movie, led by Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava, revolves around a politician of Indian origin in the United Kingdom who is accused of killing his wife. However, he informs his lawyer that a spirit is behind the incident and it should be tried in court.

Advertisement

4. Ragini MMS 2

Back in 2014, Sunny Leone succeeded in giving the audience a spine-chilling experience while watching her film, Ragini MMS 2. The erotic horror thriller film showcases how a film director angers a vengeful spirit when he decides to shoot his latest movie in a haunted house. Apart from Sunny, the hit movie also featured Saahil Prem in the lead role.

5. Chup: Revenge of the Artist

Lastly, we have Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a 2022 thriller focusing on a serial killer targeting corrupt film critics and a police officer assigned to catch him. Written and directed by R. Balk, the movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in key roles.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!