6 Bollywood gems of 2024 which deserve all the love on OTT: Binny and Family to Laapataa Ladies

2024 has come to an end, and many amazing Bollywood movies were released in theaters over the year. Did you miss out on watching some of these or want to relive the experience again? This piece lists five gems, from Binny and Family to Laapataa Ladies, that deserve all the love on OTT. You can enjoy these from the comfort of your homes.



1. Sarfira

Sarfira is an inspiring and motivational movie from 2024 that is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas. In the Sudha Kongara directorial, Akshay’s character, Vir, has a dream to make a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is one movie you absolutely cannot miss on Netflix. The heartwarming story directed by Kiran Rao is about two brides who get lost from the same train and begin their journey of self-discovery. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.

3. Binny and Family

Binny and Family marked the debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. It is about generation gap and shows Binny at odds with her grandfather, played by Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is presented by Mahaveer Jain and Balaji Telefilms in association with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. Binny and Family is expected to be released on an OTT platform soon, and it will surely get all the love.

4. Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. It features Kartik Aaryan in the role of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. This inspiring movie from last year can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is a comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal. This Mudassar Aziz directorial is available on Netflix. It revolves around a group of friends and their phone secrets that are exposed.

6. Maidaan

Maidaan is another biographical sports film from 2024. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. This motivational movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

