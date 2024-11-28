When Abhishek Bachchan got 'emotional' thinking about daughter Aaradhya during I Want To Talk shoot, Shoojit Sircar recalls

Abhishek Bachchan has been a hands-on father to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and often shared his admiration for her in his interviews. Recently, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared an interesting anecdote from their time working on their latest release, I Want To Talk, and mentioned Abhishek Bachchan used to get 'emotional' thinking about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during their film's shoot.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Shoojit Sircar recalled his experiences shooting his film I Want To Talk. He revealed that while shooting for their emotional movie focused on the father-daughter bond, Abhishek's personal experience as a father affected him and added more authenticity to his performance.

He explained that since the actor is father to his 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, he naturally connected the emotions and perspective of his role as a father diagnosed with a life-threatening disease on-screen. He said, "There are many scenes where he became emotional because meri bhi betiyaan hain, uski bhi beti hai. Kahi na kahi woh reflect karega na uske kaam mein.” (I have daughters, and so does he. Somewhere, that naturally reflects in his work.)

The October filmmaker shared that when the actor shot emotional scenes with his on-screen daughter, he would have thought about his daughter and related to it as a father. Moreover, he himself got emotional at different points as a father of two daughters.

The Sardar Udham filmmaker also revealed he could understand the Housefull 3 actor's emotional connection with his role of Arjun Sen and the film's story. Sircar noted, "I know sometimes he won't tell me, but I know he was affected by it." He added that the film's story is based on a real-life story, and it was a reality of someone that moved the actor more.

I Want To Talk was released on November 22, 2024, and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, and Pearl Dey in significant roles. As per Pinkvilla's box office report, the film underperformed and collected Rs 1.20 crore within five days of its release.

