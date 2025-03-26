Black Warrant star Zahan Kapoor recalls fond memories with grandfather Shashi Kapoor; ‘Dadaji kept distance…’

Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the legendary Shashi Kapoor and cousin to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, made a quiet entry into Bollywood with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz in 2022. However, it was Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant, his fifth project, that truly brought him into the spotlight. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his close relationship with his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, and shared, "Dadaji kept a distance from the industry back then."

Reflecting on his cherished memories with his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor mentioned in an interview with NDTV that they often argued over what to watch on TV—while his grandfather preferred cricket, he wanted to watch cartoons. He recalled that during that time, Shashi Kapoor had distanced himself from the film industry.

Zahan also noted that his father was involved in the advertising world rather than mainstream cinema, and his mother, Sheena Sippy (daughter of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy), was a photographer. Growing up, Zahan was surrounded by a family that leaned more toward the arts than films.

When asked whether he always aspired to become an actor, considering his family background, Zahan Kapoor clarified that it was a misconception that many film personalities visited their home. He explained that by the time he was born, his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, had already retired from the industry.

Zahan emphasized that there was never any pressure on him to pursue a career in films. He added that conversations at home usually revolved around culture, contemporary politics, and society, with little discussion about old movies.

Advertisement

"For my surname, I would probably get easy access to the industry. But my parents always taught me that it's a tough profession and I have to work hard," adds Zahan Kapoor.

Zahan Kapoor portrays jailer Sunil Gupta in the Netflix original Black Warrant, which is inspired by the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name, authored by Tihar jailer Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Zahan’s performance has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the real-life character.

Before venturing into films, Zahan began his journey in theatre, earning acclaim for his performances in plays like Siachen and Pitaji Please.