Alia Bhatt’s Jigra co-star Sheeba Akashdeep can’t stop gushing over her; here’s all she said

Veteran actor Sheeba Akashdeep, whose career has spanned several decades, recently reminisced about her journey in the film industry and her time working with iconic stars such as Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Sheeba also spoke about her recent projects, including Jigra, and praised Alia Bhatt, describing her as a highly prepared actor. She remarked, "When she just says her lines and is rehearsing with you, you feel like, damn, she’s ready."

Reflecting on her experience of working with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, Sheeba Akashdeep shared in a chat with SCREEN that Jigra was her second time collaborating with the actress. She clarified that although she was part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she did not share any scenes with her in the film.

Sheeba praised Alia, describing her as a highly prepared and skilled actor who effortlessly delivers her lines during rehearsals, making it evident that she is ready. She also admired the actress's screen presence, noting that her charm and beauty make her a 'complete package'.

Sheeba Akashdeep, who has also worked with Pooja Bhatt in the past, was asked about the similarities and differences between the Bhatt sisters. She recalled that she and Pooja were contemporaries and had worked together as parallel leads in a film, though she couldn’t remember if the movie was ever released.

Sheeba noted that both Pooja and Alia Bhatt share a lot of similarities, describing them as talkative and exceptionally talented actors. She humorously added that it feels as though they have been genetically blessed by the “acting angel.”

While reflecting on her experience in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sheeba mentioned that she was originally supposed to have a lip-lock scene with Dharmendra. However, the scene was later modified to a gentle peck on the cheek due to a creative decision. She described the moment with Dharmendra as adorable and expressed how enjoyable it was to work with him.