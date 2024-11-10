Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan gets threat call, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana 1 and 2 release date out and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

The first week of November was packed with exciting reveals, releases, and some serious developments. Pinkvilla is here to recap the major events from the past week. If you missed any important updates, be sure to catch up below. From Salman Khan receiving another death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the announcement of Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated Ramayana release date, here’s everything that happened in the past week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Baby John Taster Cut OUT: Varun Dhawan impresses in never-seen-before avatar

Varun Dhawan is gearing up to end 2024 on a high note with the release of his film Baby John this Christmas. A taster cut of the action-packed movie has been showing in theaters alongside the Diwali releases and has now been made available digitally. Varun dazzles in a completely new look, while Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi add an extra layer of excitement to the storyline.

2. Salman Khan receives a fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: ‘Apologize at our temple or pay Rs 5 crore’

Salman Khan has been targeted with multiple death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a new twist, he has allegedly received another threat, demanding that he either apologize at a Bishnoi community temple or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore.

3. I Want To Talk Trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s 'quest for an ordinary life' in Shoojit Sircar’s film will win your heart

Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, I Want To Talk. The trailer for this slice-of-life drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, has now been unveiled. It offers a glimpse into Abhishek’s character, who embarks on a journey to lead a simple life, and is sure to touch your heart. His performance in the trailer has left fans thoroughly impressed.

4. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1 and 2 release dates finally announced; to sparkle your Diwali 2026, 2027

The anticipation is over as the release of Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated Ramayana has been officially confirmed, with the release dates set to heighten fan excitement. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this two-part saga will arrive in theaters for Diwali in 2026 and 2027. To further fuel the excitement, the first poster of the film has also been revealed.

5. Natasa Stankovic claims son Agastya makes her and Hardik Pandya a family: ‘People’s assumption doesn’t affect me’

Nataša Stanković, who ended her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya in July, recently spoke about their co-parenting journey with their son, Agastya. She shared that, despite their separation, Agastya continues to keep her and Hardik united as a family. Nataša highlighted that she chooses to overlook public assumptions and judgments, focusing instead on her son’s happiness and embracing this new phase in her life.

6. Deepika Padukone holds daughter Dua close, Ranveer Singh joins as family jets off for their first vacay

New parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Kalina airport with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as they set off on their first family vacation. Deepika lovingly held her baby Dua close to her. The sight of the couple with their newborn has melted fans' hearts, marking a memorable moment for the Padukone-Singh family.

7. Shah Rukh Khan gets threat call from Chhattisgarh demanding Rs 50 lakh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly received a death threat originating from Chhattisgarh. According to reports, a call was made to Bandra Police Station demanding Rs 50 lakh from the actor. In response to the threat, authorities have registered a case, and Shah Rukh's security has been heightened significantly.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

