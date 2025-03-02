Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; Sunita Ahuja refutes divorce rumors with Govinda and more

From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announcing their pregnancy to Sunita Ahuja refuting divorce rumors with Govinda and Shah Rukh Khan moving out of Mannat, the past week was filled with major Bollywood updates. As a new week unfolds with more entertainment news, let’s take a look at the top highlights!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja REFUTES divorce rumors; clarifies reason behind living separately: ‘Iss duniya mein...’

Speculation about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s divorce has been circulating online for the past few days. While the actor previously addressed the rumors, both his lawyer and the couple’s manager also weighed in. Now, a recently surfaced video of Sunita has gone viral, in which she dismisses the divorce claims and explains why they are living in separate apartments.

2. Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and more starrer to be whodunit? Here’s what we know

Housefull 5 is among the most awaited films of 2025, featuring an impressive star cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan. Set aboard a cruise ship, the film has generated immense buzz among fans. Reports now suggest that this latest installment will take an intriguing whodunit approach.

3. Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh visit with her mother-in-law proves she’s the perfect ‘bahurani’; PICS

Katrina Kaif, along with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. During her spiritual journey, she met Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and conveyed her heartfelt gratitude.

4. Don 3: Is Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer still happening? Farhan Akhtar shares MAJOR UPDATE; reveals status of Jee Le Zaraa

In a recent conversation with India Today, Farhan Akhtar addressed questions about Don 3 and dismissed any speculation about avoiding discussions on the film. He confirmed that Don 3 is set to begin production this year, while 120 Bahadur is scheduled for release by the end of the year.

5. Shah Rukh Khan and his family to move out of Mannat? Here's the reason why

Mannat, the iconic Mumbai residence of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, remains a major attraction for fans. Reports now suggest that the Khan family will be temporarily relocating as the property undergoes renovation. However, their move is not permanent, and they are expected to return once the work is complete.

6. Sikandar New Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s 4 power-packed dialogues ooze swag; Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj’s first look unveiled

The release of the much-awaited movie Sikandar is getting closer. Earlier, a teaser showcased Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar and increased the excitement of the fans. Now, a new teaser has been unveiled, and it features four banger dialogues by the actor that ooze swag. Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj’s first look has also been released.

7. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy with cutest PIC: ‘Greatest gift of our lives’

After tying the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra now shared the joyous news of expecting their first child. Announcing their pregnancy, they posted a heartwarming picture, calling their soon-to-arrive baby the "greatest gift" of their lives.

