Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's VIRAL wedding video; Deepika Padukone to miss Met Gala 2024 and more

Today marks the first Sunday of April 2024. The past week was filled with interesting news from the Bollywood industry. From viral wedding videos of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe surfacing on social media to Deepika Padukone not attending Met Gala 2024, let's look at the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's viral wedding video

Reports of Taapsee Pannu and her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe getting married made headlines a few days ago. After that, social media was flooded with the viral wedding videos of the couple on April 3. Taapsee looked stunning in traditional red attire while Mathias donned an ivory sherwani. Both looked super happy while embracing each other with a warm hug. Have a look:

2. Early reveiw of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Pinkvilla exclusively got the hands of the early review of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. A source shared, "There are three heroes in the film. One is Ajay Devgn who has given the best act of his career. Second is the director Amit Sharma who has made a very compelling film despite a long runtime and the length does not feel and the third is musician A.R. Rahman whose background score lifts the impact." The source further added that the last 30 minutes which have football match scenes are thrilling and gripping, making the film an authentic take on the golden era of Indian football.

3. Deepika Padukone won't attend Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone has been attending the Met Gala for three years consecutively but will miss this year's. A source revealed, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the Met Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, especially considering she is one of India’s biggest global brand ambassadors. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for Singham 3 which is slated to release later this year along with Kalki 2898 AD which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s Met Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event.”

4. Karan Johar shares major update on Student of the Year 3

According to Times of India, Karan Johar shared details about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. While talking about his upcoming projects, he discussed the web series, revealing that Reema Maya from Nocturnal Burger will be directing it. He also emphasized collaboration with new talents, highlighting Reema as an example.

He said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine, because if I will enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

5. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sparks dating rumors with Larissa Bonesi

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sparked dating rumors with Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi after an old video surfaced on the internet. The video features SRK's son, Aryan Khan, with Larissa as they attend a concert together. Days after the video went viral, Larissa was spotted in the city and that video grabbed a lot of attention.

6. Alia Bhatt is NOT playing Indian Princess in Gurinder Chadha's film

Gurinder Chadha recently brushed off the rumors of Alia Bhatt playing the role of an Indian Princess in her Disney film. The filmmaker wrote in all caps on Twitter, "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently."

7. Salman Khan praises Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan trailer

On April 5, the makers of Ruslaan dropped the trailer starring Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan praised his brother-in-law Aayush's hard work and extended his best wishes for Ruslaan on his social media handles. He wrote both on X and Instagram, "Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best.Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

