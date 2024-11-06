Bollywood Newswrap, November 5: Anushka Sharma shares son, Akaay's PIC for 1st time on Virat Kohli's birthday; Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha passes away at 72

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

After a busy Monday, today, November 5, was filled with different happenings in the Hindi film industry. From the birthday celebrations of Khushi Kapoor and Virat Kohli to new threats issued to Salman Khan by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Padma Shri awardee Sharda Sinha's demise, a lot happened today; let's look.

Here are the top newsmakers of Bollywood Newswrap November 5:

1. Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of her son Akaay on husband Virat Kohli's birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their kids away from the media spotlight and haven't revealed their faces to them. But today, on the occasion of Virat's birthday, the actress shared a birthday post for Kohli with his unseen picture.

The picture shows the first glimpse of the couple's son, Akaay, born in February 2024. The cricketer playfully holds his daughter, Vamika, and son, whose faces are covered with emoji stickers.

2. Salman Khan received fresh threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs. 5 crore

Salman Khan has been constantly receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for his alleged involvement in the blackbuck hunting case and once again received a new threat note. PTI reported that the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room got a note allegedly sent by the gang.

Advertisement

The message mentioned that the megastar must either apologize for his actions or pay them Rs. 5 crore to stay alive. Soon, the police began an investigation behind it.

3. Bhushan Kumar shared major update on Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park

The managing director of T-series sat down for an interview with Bollywood Hungama and discussed the updates about their upcoming film Animal Park. He was asked whether the film was 'on track' or not.

In his reply, Bhushan Kumar said that the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was busy making his next film, Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role that will begin shooting in December 2024. He explained that after that film, they would take a six-month break, and then immediately, the next film they would work on is Animal Park

4. Khushi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina joined her birthday celebrations

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The young actress turned 24 today. So, she celebrated the day in style, beginning with a pajama party with her friends, including Aaliyah Kashyap, Shanaya Kapoor, and more.

Advertisement

However, the party's highlight was the presence of her rumored boyfriend and former co-star Vedang Raina, who joined the party. Apart from them, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya, and Rakul Preet Singh wished Khushi through their social media posts.

5. Padma Bhushan and Bihar Kokila, Sharda Sinha passed away at 72

Popular folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Sharda Sinha passed away on November 5, 2024. She was sick for the last few days and was on a ventilator at the AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. But couldn't make it, and her son, Anshuman Sinha, shared the news with fans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Amit Shah, and Bihar's Chief Minister extended their condolences. She was known for her iconic folk songs, many of which were often played at festivals like the auspicious Chhath Puja.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan make heads turn as they get papped at dubbing studio for Mufasa: The Lion King; WATCH