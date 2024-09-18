Bollywood Newswrap, September 18: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again NOT postponed, Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae 2 announced

Today, September 18, 2024, was a packed day with major updates and happenings in the tinsel town. In case you can’t keep up with everything happening in Bollywood, fret not, as we’ve curated a list of top headlines to keep you informed about everything stirring Bollywood.

1. Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again’s NOT postponed

According to the latest reports, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is not postponed. Amid reports of the film being postponed, a recent report by Hindustan Times has clarified that the film will be released on November 1, i.e., Diwali 2024. The update came a day after a Times Now report revealed that Kartik Aaryan had requested Rohit Shetty to postpone Singham Again to avoid the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

2. Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae 2 Announced

The makers of Ananya Panday's web show, Call Me Bae have announced its second season. A joint post was made by the actress and Amazon Prime Video featuring the actress in her titular role along with other cast members from season 1. The post read, "our day couldn’t get any bae-tter, Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season. #CallMeBaeOnPrime, S2 in development".

3. Deepika Padukone’s firm purchases new apartment

A report published in News18 Showsha has claimed that Deepika Padukone’s firm has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. The property is located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, near the iconic Bandstand. The real estate investment has been made for Rs. 17.78 crore as per the documents accessed by Square Yards.

4. Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider to be released in Srinagar for the first time

The 2014-released Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider after a decade will be released in Srinagar for the first time on September 20. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will be shown daily at 2:30 pm, with tickets priced at an affordable Rs. 99. The update was confirmed by Vikas Dhar, the owner of Inox Srinagar while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

5. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Maula Jatt to be released in India

Nearly a couple of years after its initial global release in 2022, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to hit theaters in India on October 2, 2024.

6. Priyanka Chopra treasures a precious gift from Anushka Sharma

Priyanka Chopra thanked Anushka Sharma for her cute Chacha Chaudhary t-shirt that she still treasures. Recently, sharing a mirror selfie donning it, she wrote, “Still love my @chachachaudhary_official t-shirt (heart eyes emoticon) thx @anushkasharma.” She completed the look with grey sweatpants.

7. Zayed Khan talks about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce

Zayed Khan recently talked about his sister Sussanne Khan’s divorce with Hrithik Roshan. He mentioned that one needs to have a thick skin to deal with such situations. Nevertheless, he opined that such situations should be looked at maturely, as they could happen to anybody.

“Also, look at our city, we live in a city where there are so many distractions. We don’t live in Dalhousie. It’s a tough city to survive for a lot of marriages, let alone my own family. Needless to say, we are an unmovable force and unstoppable object,” he further added while speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel.

