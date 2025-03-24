Did you know Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan once told lyricist Sameer Anjaan he gives all hit songs to Rishi Kapoor? ‘Ye superstar jo bane hai…’

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan enjoy immense popularity, captivating audiences not just in India but across the globe. However, an interesting revelation comes from lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who recalled the duo playfully accusing him of giving all the hit songs to Rishi Kapoor. Reflecting on their journey, he also noted that immense effort and sacrifice have played a role in shaping their stardom.

In a conversation with Lallantop, lyricist Sameer Anjaan shared that while the Sikandar actor is a superstar today, they both began their journeys around the same time. He recalled SRK attending multiple music sessions for Deewana and how both actors would often joke that he reserved all the chartbusters for Rishi Kapoor. He said, "They always used to tell me, ‘Sir, you give all the hit tracks to Rishi bhaiya (Rishi Kapoor). Give us at least one superhit song'." This led him to pen iconic songs like Koi Na Koi Chahiye and Aisi Deewangi for Shah Rukh.

He further shared, “Yeh superstar jo bane hai na usmein humara bhi bahut lahu baha hai (Their journey to stardom also carries a part of our blood and sweat)."

Many of his chart-topping songs were brought to life by Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, and over the years, he has shared a warm and friendly bond with both actors.

Sameer shared that his deep connection with Salman Khan stems from his friendship with Salman's father, renowned writer Salim Khan. He recalled being a frequent visitor to their home, often spending time with the family, making them feel like his own. Despite his massive stardom, the superstar always remained humble in their interactions. He added, "Even Salman’s latest film, Sikandar, is being talked about." Sameer emphasized that he never faced any issues with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly awaited film Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The recently unveiled trailer has been receiving praise from all quarters. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan in key roles. Set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025, the movie has already generated significant buzz among audiences.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action-thriller, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks a special milestone as it features his daughter Suhana Khan portraying his protégé. Adding to the intrigue, Abhishek Bachchan takes on a negative role, making this project one of the most awaited releases.