Here’s why Navya Naveli Nanda doesn’t want to be part of Bollywood like brother Agastya Nanda; ‘My childhood was…’

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, decided not to pursue acting. Unlike her parents, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan, who are uninvolved in the film industry, Navya has distanced herself from it. However, her brother, Agastya Nanda, ventured into acting and made his debut a few years ago.

In a recent chat with Elle, Navya Nanda said, "I grew up in Delhi, so a large part of my childhood was spent watching and listening to my father talk about business, and more specifically, tractors. From a very young age, that is what excited me. I never wanted to join films; I wanted to be an entrepreneur."

Her father, Nikhil Nanda, based out of Delhi, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, an engineering MNC specializing in agricultural, construction, and railway equipment and machinery.

Navya expressed that her background and family have never been a burden to her. She shared that being part of her family has always been a source of great pride and that she embraces every aspect with responsibility. She emphasized that her main goal is to make her family proud.

Navya acknowledged her privilege and expressed gratitude for the opportunities it has provided her. She shared that she has always been accepting of the advantages she's had, which have helped shape who she is today.

Nanda emphasized that she is grateful for the opportunities she received at a young age and believes in making the most of them by giving her best and never taking them for granted.

Navya, who hosts the podcast What The Hell Navya alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, shared that both of them have taught her the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability.

She noted that neither her mother nor grandmother has ever hesitated to be themselves, confidently embodying boldness. Navya expressed that they serve as role models, and she aspires to become the kind of woman they are.

