Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and team Nadaaniyan reunite with Apoorva Mukhija as she makes comeback after India’s Got Latent row

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan was released last month. Among other new faces, it also introduced Apoorva Mukhjia aka The Rebel Kid into the acting world. Nearly a month after the film’s release, the social media influencer reunited with her Nadaaniyan co-stars and dropped pictures from their joyous times.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Apoorva Mukhija after her remarks from Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent went viral on social media and drew significant criticism. A couple of months after the ongoing controversy, she made a comeback on social media with a video sharing her side of the story.

On the other hand, most recently, she posted a series of pictures with her Nadaaniyan co-stars, aka 'fam', on her Instagram stories. The first picture featured her posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan, director Shauna Gautam, Neel Dewan, and Dev Agasteya. In another picture, we can see the gorgeous girls, including Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Qureishi, joining the gang.

This wasn’t all, as Apoorva also posted some of the BTS pictures from the movie sets, with one of the adorable pictures with director Shauna Gautam.

She wrote, "thank you for letting me be a part of nadaaniyan." Giving a glimpse into her experience of being on the sets, she shared a carousel of images in which she posed with her co-stars and proudly outside her vanity van.

Apoorva posted a BTS picture with Aaliyah, Neel, and Dev while she expressed, "Nadaaniyan came into my life when I needed it the most. I need to get out of my comfort zone and I needed to remind myself that I am worth something. I was heartbroken the first day I came on set and even though I didn’t speak to anyone the first day on set. I started loving every single one of them by the end of the movie."

She also shared a fun boomerang with Neel and candidly mentioned, "We were supposed to be in the film but vo arc tha hi nahi final cut me anyway @neeldewan became my fav person on set."

Nadaaniyan also featured Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansaraj and Dia Mirza in the key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

