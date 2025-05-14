What could trigger ‘happy person’ Preity Zinta’s ‘Kali avatar’? Her fierce response may surprise you

Preity Zinta is hands down among the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She is known for being friendly and interactive with her fans. However, the actress known for her ‘happy’ demeanor recently revealed that when fans approach her kids for their pictures, it could bring her ‘Kali avatar’ out.

On Tuesday (May 13), Preity Zinta hosted an AMA session on her X when a user asked the actress one thing her fans don’t know about her. In response to this, the actress revealed, "I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks !"

She further added, "Asking me for a photo is the best way to get a photo unless you are asking for pictures in the above situations ! Taking my kids pictures will bring out my Kali avatar otherwise I’m a happy person. Don’t start making videos without my permission - it’s actually very irritating - Just ask me politely & please leave my kids alone."

Preity Zinta has been happily married to LA-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough since 2016. The couple is proud parents to two twins, a boy and a girl, Jai and Gia, whom they welcomed in 2021 through surrogacy.

In addition to this, another fan asked the Lahore 1947 actress about her gorgeous looks even at this age. Getting candid on the question, Zinta remarked, "I don’t know about that but …. how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday ! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me but chalo koi na … will take the compliment."

"Somehow men are never asked how good they look at their age everyday - only their their achievements are celebrated but where I’m concerned ( or for that reason women)the conversation never goes past the age & face & sadly achievements are rarely mentioned ! Sending you lots of love cuz your intent was good !," she further added.

On the work front, Preity is currently busy with the ongoing IPL matches as she owns the Punjab Kings team. She is also set to return to movies with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 soon.

