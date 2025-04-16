Nadaaniyan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan REACTS to people saying he has his dad Saif Ali Khan’s face: ‘Actually, I do have my own…’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is among the most popular star-kids of Bollywood. While his good looks contribute a lot to his popularity, several internet users also often go on a nostalgic trip considering his stark resemblance to his dad. Recently, Iggy expressed his happiness and pride about it, emphasizing that his father is a ‘good-looking man’ as he reacted to constant comparisons.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked about his appearance being a ‘carbon copy’ of his father, Saif Ali Khan. Asked if he is ready for the comparison, the young lad proudly stated, "I take it in my stride because he’s a good-looking man. And I don’t think it will happen all my life."

The Nadaaniyan actor candidly mentioned, "My goal is to do some good work by 30, and become my own name. (Grins)."

"Actually, I do have my own name at this point and my own face. You actually think I’m going to cry about the fact that I’ve got his face? Absolutely not. And I’m so proud that he’s who he is and that I’m his son," he further added.

During the interaction, Iggy admitted that he would be compared to his father all his life. He mentioned that while there is no pressure on him from his family, he wants to make them happy and proud, further hoping to return them more of what they’ve given him. The budding star argues his family has done well and worked hard to become ‘big names’.

Advertisement

He admits he has certain expectations to live up to, but despite being their ‘small kid’, he wants to do great in his career for them.

On the professional front, Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan was released last month on Netflix. The rom-com film was directed by Shauna Gautam, which featured Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Chaudhary featured in the pivotal roles. It was backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Going further, he has Sarzameen in the pipeline that features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pivotal roles. It is directed by Boman Irani’s son, Kayoze Irani.

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan compares his ‘normal’ childhood with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh: ‘The paparazzi doesn’t even....’