Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 5 web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

1. Nadaaniyan

Release Date: March 7

Streaming platform: Netflix

Nadaaniyan brings a fresh take on college romance, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan as Arjun Mehta and Khushi Kapoor as Pia Jaisingh. What starts as a fake relationship for social status and financial gain soon takes an unexpected turn when real emotions get involved. Directed by Shauna Gautam, this Karan Johar-backed rom-com also features Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

2. Dupahiya

Release Date: March 7

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dupahiya promises a delightful mix of humor and drama in the seemingly peaceful village of Dhadakpur. On the verge of celebrating 25 crime-free years, the town is thrown into turmoil when a red motorcycle, meant as a wedding gift, disappears without a trace. Directed by Sonam Nair, the show stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora.

3. Sky Force (rent)

Release Date: March 7

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, has landed on OTT after its successful theatrical run. Based on India’s first airstrike at Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 war, the film blends history with intense aerial action.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is now available for rent on Prime Video, offering a gripping experience of bravery and patriotism.

4. The Waking of a Nation

Release Date: March 7

Streaming platform: SonyLIV

Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation delves into the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, weaving history with courtroom drama. Centered on a lawyer’s pursuit of justice, it explores the Hunter Commission’s inquiry and the hidden truths of the tragedy. Featuring Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, and Sahil Mehta, this gripping series brings a powerful tale of resistance to life.

5. Fateh

Release Date: March 6

Streaming platform: Jio Hotstar

Fateh is Sonu Sood’s first venture as a director, blending high-octane action with cybercrime intrigue. He takes on the role of Fateh Singh, an ex-Special Ops officer who embraces a quiet life as a dairy farm supervisor until a village girl falls prey to a ruthless cyber mafia. Partnering with ethical hacker Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), he embarks on a mission to bring down the syndicate.

With stellar performances from Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the film promises an intense and thrilling ride.

