Meet actor whose debut movie flopped, Salman Khan suggested changing name; delivered four 100 crore films and is now pan-India star

Several Bollywood stars, including Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar, faced setbacks early in their careers with films that failed at the box office but eventually rose to fame with multiple successful projects.

Another actress who experienced a similar fate is Kiara Advani, whose Bollywood debut flopped but has since achieved immense success with several hit films. Kiara has established herself as a prominent actress, delivering four films that earned over Rs 100 crore each at the box office.

Kiara Advani, born Alia Advani, is a popular actress with a massive fan base. She was last seen with South superstar Ram Charan in Game Changer. In addition to her film career, Kiara shares a special bond with Salman Khan and Isha Ambani.

Before she entered the film industry, Salman Khan suggested that she change her name to Kiara, which she did. Kiara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, a film that unfortunately did not perform well at the box office.

However, her career took a major turn two years later with her role as Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The film was a huge success, marking the start of Kiara’s rise to stardom.

Since then, Kiara has consistently appeared in successful films, including Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Beyond her film career, Kiara shares a long-standing friendship with Isha Ambani, as they both attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Kiara expressed her fondness for Isha in 2018 when Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal, sharing a heartfelt message about their deep friendship.

Additionally, Kiara's connection to Salman Khan runs deeper than just career advice. In an interview, she shared that Salman's relationship with her aunt, Shaheen, was her first serious connection, and Salman and her mother, Genevieve Advani, have been friends since childhood.

Up next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

