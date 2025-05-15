Not acting, Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai co-star Adrija Sinha has plans to study THIS after scoring 94.6% in her 12th boards

The 12th class AISSCE board results were announced earlier this week on Tuesday (May 13). Among many qualifying students, Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai co-star Adrija Sinha is also celebrating. The actress scored 94.6% with 99% in her favorite subject, Psychology. However, the actress doesn't plan on studying acting further.

Expressing happiness about the feat, Adrija Sinha spoke with Hindustan Times and recalled that her friend was more worried about her results. However, she was in auto when the results came, and she couldn't access the website as it was crashing.

Advertisement

She said, "I was in an auto jab result aaya (I was in an auto when the result came out). My friend was more worried than me and was like, 'Check karo (Check it)!' By then, the website crashed."

Adrija further recalled that it took time, but eventually she could check. She went on to divulge that her mother had been up since early morning, looking forward to the news. However, her father was assured about her results that she would do it and even predicted 94%.

Notably, during her exams in February, Adrija was on an outdoor schedule in Lucknow shooting for her first lead film, tentatively titled Dhara Ki Dhara. She shared how she had to fly to Mumbai for the Physical Education exam and be back on schedule.

Upon being asked if the hectic schedules ever took a toll on her, she confidently proclaimed, “Stress toh maine kabhi liya hi nahin (I’ve never taken stress), if I do, then that’s not me.”

Advertisement

Going further, the Hai Junoon actress interestingly doesn’t want to study acting but English with a minor in Psychology. “I don’t want to study acting, I’ve been doing it since class VIII. Now, I can plan learning calisthenics, dancing, etc,” she said on a concluding note.

On the professional front, Adrija is all set to star in JioHotstar’s upcoming series, Hai Junoon, led by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Created by Aditya Bhat, the show is set to stream on May 16, 2025.

In addition to this, she is also known for her presence in projects like Vijay 69, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Wicked Sunny Mode activated’: Akshay Kumar’s latest Housefull 5 song Dil E Nadaan makes fans nostalgic for upcoming comedy caper