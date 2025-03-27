PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Sikandar star Salman Khan greets paps with folded hands; Vicky Kaushal graciously poses with fans and more

Salman Khan attended a meet and greet with the media, ahead of the release of his film, Sikandar. Vicky Kaushal was spotted out and about in the city. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was clicked exiting a property. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings from March 26, 2025.

1. Salman Khan greets paparazzi with folded hands

Excited Salman Khan fans can’t wait to watch his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, on the big screen. To promote his mass entertainer, the bhaijaan of Bollywood hosted an event with the media. As soon as he came to the venue, the actor made sure to meet the shutterbugs waiting to click his images. This is when Khan greeted them with folded hands, thanking the paparazzi for their presence at the event.

2. Vicky Kaushal clicks selfies with a fan

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal was seen exiting a popular studio in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood. The handsome Bollywood star was quick to grab eyeballs, making his fans happy to see him live. While he posed for the shutterbugs, the Sam Bahadur actor also made sure to bring a smile to the face of his admirer by clicking selfies with him.

3. Gauri Khan spotted inspecting a property in Mumbai

On March 26, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan was spotted leaving a property after doing her due inspection. To keep herself cool and composed on a hot work day, the Bollywood wife wore a comfortable and loose-fitted co-ord set. Rumor has it that she might be helping soon-to-be parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani build their new house.

4. Zaheer Iqbal spotted post gym session

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are often out of the city, realizing their dream of traveling the world and making memories, one country at a time. But recently, the Notebook actor was spotted after sweating it out at the gym.

5. Natasa Stankovic goes out and about in the city

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic was spotted running errands in the city. The ex-wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya looked pretty in her black athleisure set.

