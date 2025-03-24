Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan attends IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Kolkata; Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's marriage dissolved and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of depression and suicide.

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning entrance at Kolkata airport to attend IPL 2025. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage has been legally dissolved. The trailer for Salman Khan’s upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, was unveiled. Apart from these, many more news stories made headlines throughout the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture during national anthem at IPL 2025 wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata to attend the opening ceremony of the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament. The actor made sure to be present at the stadium while his team Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. At the event, the superstar was seen reciting the national anthem with closed eyes.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage dissolved

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are finally divorced, confirmed the cricketer’s lawyer. On March 20, 2025, the couple was spotted at Bandra Family Court, where the final hearing in their case took place and their divorce was finalized.

3. Trailer of Salman Khan’s Sikandar unveiled

As promised, the team of Sikandar dropped the power-packed trailer on March 23, 2025. The unveiling was done at a grand event, exactly a week before the film hit the theaters on March 30, 2025.

4. Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat calls his girlfriend Gauri Spratt ‘achi insaan’

After Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world, his sister, Nikhat Hegde, expressed happiness about her brother finding love again. While speaking with Times Applaud Trends, Hegde stated that they’re happy as Gauri is a great human being.

5. Amaal Mallik deletes post addressing his clinical depression

On March 20, 2025, singer Amaal Mallik dropped a post stating that he is battling clinical depression. He further spoke about his strained relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik, and blamed his parents for it. However, after making the shocking revelation, he deleted the post.

6. Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde begin Rishikesh schedule for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Varun Dhawan and Pooja shared glimpses from Rishikesh as they began the schedule for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Pooja captioned the post, “A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh. Blessed. #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain.”

7. CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Rhea Chakraborty got big relief in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case as the CBI filed a closure report. In the report, CBI stated that the actor’s death was a case of suicide and no foul play was involved.

Bonus News: Bollywood actress Ayesha Kapur, who played the role of young Rani Mukerji in Black co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, marries beau Adam Oberoi.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.