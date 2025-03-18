POLL RESULTS: Fans pick Abhishek Bachchan's best fatherly role on Prime Video; can you guess?

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his incredible versatility, has captivated audiences with his performances across various films and series. Recently, he showcased his fatherly side in the movie Be Happy and the series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Fans were asked to pick his most impactful fatherly role on Prime Video, and the results are in! Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy emerged as the clear winner, receiving massive votes.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on March 15 to determine which film or series on Amazon Prime Video showcased Abhishek Bachchan's best fatherly role. The options included his recent film Be Happy, and the series Breathe: Into the Shadows. After two days of voting, Be Happy emerged victorious with 81.82% votes, while Breathe: Into the Shadows secured 18.18%.

Now, coming back to the winning film, Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza, is a touching dance drama that showcases the bond between father and daughter. Abhishek Bachchan plays Shiv Rastogi, a devoted father to Inayat Verma's character Dhara. Alongside them are Nora Fatehi and Nassar, who add depth to the story.

Be Happy follows Dhara, a passionate young dancer from Ooty who dreams of competing in a dancing show. Living with her father, Shiv, and her grandfather, she is determined to pursue her passion despite the hardships she faces after her mother's death.

Shiv, initially hesitant, ultimately supports her journey, and they both move to Mumbai for the competition. In Mumbai, Dhara trains under her idol, Maggie, a dance sensation. The film explores their emotional struggles, triumphs, and the evolving dynamic between father and daughter.

Meanwhile, Breathe: Into the Shadows is a thrilling crime drama featuring Abhishek Bachchan as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a father whose daughter, Siya, is kidnapped. The kidnappers demand that he kill a man to secure her release, forcing him to confront the lengths he'll go to protect her.

Created by Mayank Sharma, the series also stars Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen, with a gripping narrative that explores Avinash's battle with his dual identity. The show premiered in July 2020, with the second season following in November 2022, keeping audiences hooked with its intense suspense and emotional depth.

