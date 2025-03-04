POLL: Which upcoming Ajay Devgn film are you most excited about? De De Pyaar De 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 and more; VOTE

Ajay Devgn is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. He has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty, some of which are ready to release, some are in the shooting stage and a few are being planned. However, the excitement for each of his upcoming projects is discernible.

1. Raid 2

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film will move forward from the first part and is set to release on May 1, 2025.

2. De De Pyaar De 2

Another highly-awaited sequel of Devgn is De De Pyaar De 2 co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film being shot across scenic locations will hit the theaters on November 14, 2025.

3. Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt and Vindu Dara Singh will also be seen in the key roles in the film, set to release on July 25, 2025.

4. Dhamaal 4

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ajay previously confirmed working on Dhamaal 4. He will be joined by Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in the comedy caper helmed by Indra Kumar.

5. Golmaal 5

Another popular comic franchise in Bollywood is Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5. While speaking with us, the filmmaker confirmed to us that the fifth installment is being planned.

6. Drishyam 3

Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are promised to return Drishyam 3 which the actor had also confirmed to be on the writing stage.

7. Shaitaan 2

It was reported last year that the makers have started working on the script of Shaitaan 2. It was stated that once the script is finalized, the filmmakers, along with Ajay Devgn, will decide on the timeline for the film's production.