Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan greeting Karisma Kapoor in fun video from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding is pure gold

Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married earlier this week on February 21, 2025. It has been a couple of days since the two got married, but inside pictures and videos from the joyous occasion continue to rule the internet. Now, most recently, a video has surfaced on the internet that shows Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan warmly greeting Karisma Kapoor.

A video has been making waves online that shows Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the wedding celebration of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. In the viral video, Karisma Kapoor can be seen dancing to Subha Hone Na De song from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s film, Desi Boyz. In addition to this, we see Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan making a dashing entry in the celebration.

Aryan was seen engrossed in a candid conversation with his friends, whom he met and gave a tight hug. He further approached Karisma Kapoor, who was also present there. He expressed his affection and respect by greeting and meeting her warmly. For the special occasion, Aryan looked suave in his all-black look.

Video of Aryan Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Interestingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan successfully escaped the paparazzi on the D-Day of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. It was days later that inside pictures surfaced on the internet which showed King Khan exuding his timeless charm as he arrived to bless the newlyweds.

In the viral pictures, the superstar was seen warmly hugging the groom, Aadar, and engaging in cheerful conversation with the newlyweds. Another standout photo featured the power couple posing with Aadar’s parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, alongside SRK and Gauri Khan.

Not just the Kapoor clan, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding celebration witnessed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Jaya Bachchan among others.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix’s series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The proud father launched the series earlier this month at the launch event conducted by the streaming platform to announce the slate of series and films lined up for the year 2025.