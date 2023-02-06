The insides of John Abraham and Priya Runchal's sea-facing penthouse - Villa in the Sky

Basking in the success of his latest hit Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham is everywhere. In fact, whether it is acting or producing John has had a pathbreaking career. The model-turned-actor has been on a roll and has definitely managed to prove, he is so much more than that gorgeous smile and six-pack abs. While today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, he began his acting career in 2003 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism alongside Bipasha Basu. Ever since then, he has appeared in a number of movies including Dostana, Madras Cafe, Dhoom, Attack, Garam Masala, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, New York, Friendship, Force, Satyameva Jayate, Shootout at Wadala among many others. While the actor has worked on a number of projects, one of the most interesting and extensive projects he has worked on is his gorgeous sea-facing duplex apartment. Keep scrolling to take an exclusive tour of the actor’s luxurious penthouse villa that famously goes by the name Villa in the Sky.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal's Villa in the Sky

John Abraham’s luxurious penthouse rightfully known as the Villa in the Sky is one of the most beautifully designed celebrity homes. One of the most unique elements of the extravagant apartment is its elevation and the fact that it is a two-floor apartment turned villa accompanied by a terrace. The property is approximately a 3500-square-foot penthouse that’s on the 7th and 8th floors at a residential complex in Bandra West of Mumbai. The Dostana actor's Bandra penthouse can be called a piece of paradise and was conceptualized as well as designed by his brother Alan Abraham's outstanding team of architects and designers at Abraham John Architects. Abraham John ARCHITECTS is one of the best multi-disciplinary design firms based in Mumbai that specialize in architecture, interiors, and landscape. Not only the apartment has an expansive view of the Arabian sea, but it also brags an exceptional outdoor swimming pool on a suspended balcony. Interestingly, the celebrity home interior boasts such meticulously dynamic designs, it was awarded the Best Home Award by the Indian Institute of Architectural Design in 2016. Everything you need to know about John Abraham’s Villa in the Sky

Everything you need to know about John Abraham’s Villa in the Sky Located in the posh locality called the Queen of Suburbs, John’s duplex-turned-villa has been creatively made adding a staircase instead of the inner walls of the two floors which definitely makes it a dream house. Apart from the staircase, the villa has a number of stunning features that maximize the overall look and comfort of the house. Minimalist Approach

Along with the breathtaking view, the villa is made with a minimalistic approach and a modern tone. The masterpiece is basically conceived with an open-plan concept that works to maximize the edges of view, climate, and location. The Satyameva Jayate actor's villa features a number of glass-walled sea-facing rooms, a wooden deck, a terrace garden, and an exceptional skylight. Sea facing location

While the high-end villa might have a number of jaw-dropping architectural elements, the most pleasing facet of the penthouse has to be the fact that each room has a fantastic view of the sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows

One of the most interesting elements of John Abraham’s extravagant abode is his floor-to-ceiling windows based all across the duplex-turned villa, even the enormous master bedroom. John Abraham‘s Penthouse is Vastu compliant

Besides the classy interior, John Abaham’s villa’s design team also took special care of the Vastu compliance of the property. Right from the directions of the rooms that make them Vastu-compliant natural light-facing rooms to the kitchen of the villa in the southeast corner, the penthouse is based on the ordinances of Vastu shastra. Stylish Kitchen

Another extraordinary element of the house has to be the use of stark stainless steel for the making of the kitchen island which gives it an ultra-modern appeal. Along with that, the kitchen is built in a way that strategically links the central area of the villa to the dining area as well as the living area. When focused on the details, the house has made use of natural materials for instance, the dining table in John’s house is hand-made furniture with a table and chair seating made of pure teak. In fact, the rest of the house incorporates green construction and makes use of local woods wherever needed. Swimming pool and balcony

The breathtaking property will definitely make your jaws drop when you actually witness the swimming pool and the balcony deck space of the property. Entirely made up of wood, the sea-facing deck has an entrance from John’s bedroom and his living room. John Abraham’s master bedroom

John Abraham’s penthouse Villa In the Sky features a stunning master bedroom that boasts minimal decor. Imagine a luxury bedroom that literally lets you sleep looking at the calming sea through your bedroom’s sliding glass doors, that’s exactly how John’s bedroom is designed. Besides that, the minimal but luxurious bedroom also features a spa bathroom, a private balcony, and a lavish Jacuzzi. The room is made in warmer tones of wood that give it a natural appeal. John Abraham Penthouse Villa In The Sky: Private media room

The luxuriously extensive duplex turned villa was a project undertaken by Bollywood actor John Abraham’s brother Alan Abraham, an architect at the Abraham John Architects. Alan embraced the opportunity to transform two basic apartments in Bandra into an ultra-chic and spacious two-floor apartment accompanied by a terrace. Alan Abraham's team of designers and advisers also had John Abraham, Anca Florescu, and Anahita Shivdasani.