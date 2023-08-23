David Goggins’ Workout Routine to Push Boundaries Like a Navy SEAL

David Goggins' workout routine and diet have made him the world's fittest man. This ex-Navy SEAL has battled through things like pneumonia and sickle cell anemia. It's wild to think that he was once a hundred pounds overweight and couldn't even do a single pull-up. But he eventually rocked the Navy SEAL training after three tough tries.

He's got a bunch of motivational stories and videos out there and has done crazy stuff like running ultra marathons and shedding 106 lbs in just 3 months. His mindset is all about going all in or nothing, and we're about to dive into that right here.

Who Is David Goggins?

David Goggins is a retired Navy SEAL (sea, air, and land) member. He is a marathon runner, triathlete, cyclist, motivational speaker, and author of two personal memoirs. He even got into the International Sports Hall of Fame for his sports achievements.

Goggins got popular as he finished Navy SEAL training, Army Ranger School, and Air Force Tactical Air Control Training, even with asthma and a congenital heart defect. He also served in Iraq and Afghanistan during his military time.

Up till now, he's completed more than 60 ultra-marathons, including ultra-triathlons, setting records and mostly finishing in the top five. Even a decade back, Goggins smashed the Guinness World Record for pull-ups in 24 hours. He did 4,030 pull-ups in just 17 hours and 16 minutes.

Profile & Stats

Real name: David Goggins

Nickname: Toughest Man in the World

Place of birth: New York, U.S.

Date of birth: February 17, 1975

Age in 2023: 48

Height: 6 feet (185 cm)

Weight: 180 pounds (82 kg)

Goggins's profile shows that isn't just a fitness lover, but he's one of the best endurance athletes globally. So, let's further explore David Goggins' workout routine and see what we can learn from it.

What Is the David Goggins Workout Routine?

At 24, David was overweight and working as an exterminator. He shared in a 2015 CNBC interview how he would go to Steak ‘n Shake for a large chocolate milkshake and then to 7-Eleven for mini donuts. This happened five nights a week.

One day, while showering, he heard about Navy SEALs on TV and decided he wanted to achieve something great instead of just watching others do it. He aimed to become a Navy SEAL when he already had experience in the US Air Force Pararescue.

He faced challenges contacting recruiters, but eventually, he got an invite. However, he needed to lose 106 lbs to meet their weight requirement of 191 lbs for his height of 6 feet. That’s when Goggins gained mental clarity and embraced an intense routine and nutrition plan, losing all that weight in just 3 months. Let’s further see how Goggins built physical and mental toughness with his special forces training.

David Goggins’ Workout Plan

Goggins’ workout routine isn’t the typical bodybuilding split type. He prefers a simple centered on strength training to build strength and muscle ( 1 ). His day starts at 3 am with a 20-mile run, followed by a 20-mile bike ride to work. David Goggins' gym workout involves just 5 exercises, done for 3 to 5 sets with reps ranging from 5 to 12.

David Goggins employs a meticulously designed weight training regimen to enhance his muscle strength and size. He favors weighted exercises during these sessions, deliberately pushing his muscles to the point of failure in each set to achieve maximum workout intensity ( 2 ). He mostly lifts weights with his wife in the evening for around 1.5 hours and consistently trains every day for his triathlon events.

The strength training routine of this one-time World Record holder is as follows:

Body weight routine

Deadlift - 3 sets of 10 repetitions

Lunges - 3 sets of 12 repetitions

Pull Ups - 3 sets of 5 repetitions

Squats - 5 sets of 5 repetitions

Push Ups - 5 sets of 25 repetitions

Chest Workout

Bench press - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Dumbbell press - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Chest press - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Cable cross - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Dumbbell flyes - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Back Workout

Deadlift - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Lat pulldown - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Cable rows - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Close grip lat pulldowns - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Back lat pushdowns - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

One-arm dumbbell row - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Arms Workout

Bicep curls - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Barbell curls - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Triceps kickback - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Triceps extension - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Triceps push-downs - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Preacher curls - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Isolation curls - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Skull crusher - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Leg Workouts

Leg press - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Squats - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Leg extension - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Leg curls - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Walking lunges - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Stiff-leg deadlifts - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Calf raises - 5 sets of 15 repetitions

Core Workout Program

Additionally, Goggins also incorporates core strength exercises three times a week:

Swiss Ball Obliques: 3 sets of 25 repetitions

Broomstick Obliques: 3 sets of 10 repetitions

Russian Sit Ups: 3 sets of 10 repetitions

V-Ups: 3 sets of 10 repetitions

Cardio Routine

David Goggins’ cardio workout routine mainly involves running and biking:

Running: 10 to 15 miles

Biking: 25 miles

Running (lunchtime): 5-8 miles

Biking (after break): 25 miles

Running (after break): 3 to 5 miles

But after every half-mile, he stops and performs 25 push-ups. To stay active, he advises performing endurance activities and at least 10 push-ups each day.

Apart from these, Goggins dedicates 2 to 3 hours of daily routine to stretching, preventing injuries, and relaxing his muscles ( 3 ).

David Goggins’ Push-ups Workout Challenge

David Goggins’ workout challenges are something to look for. It’s all about challenges for himself and others to push boundaries. His push-up challenge might sound simple, but it's anything but easy. He shared it with his million followers, captioning, "It's a straightforward 30 push-up workout that's actually tough."

Here's what you do:

Keep your elbows at a 45-degree angle; don't let them stick to your sides. This means your arms have to support all your weight.

Don't let your chest touch the ground, but go down to a 90-degree angle.

As you come up, fully extend your elbows.

Keep your back steady, don't raise your butt or arch your back.

Now do about 30 push-ups.

If you're just starting, try it on your knees with the same form.

After the 30th push-up, don't think you're done. Hold that position for a few more seconds and start again.

David Goggins’ Diet Plan

David Goggins doesn't have a specific diet plan. For him, the principle was quite simple: eat less and avoid junk food. He figured out how many calories his body needs and ate 750-1000 fewer calories daily to lose weight. He also learned how his body reacts to his rigorous training regimen and what it needs to tackle his challenges. So, he changes his diet multiple times a year.

But he did follow the popular keto diet for a while. The diet was pretty intense as he trains hard all year round. This keto diet relies on protein for muscles and healthy fats for energy. Generally, his diet looks like this ( 4 ):

40% protein 40% healthy fats 20% carbohydrates

He focused on high-protein foods like chicken, lean steak, and fish to keep his muscles while eating less ( 5 ).

In addition to very few carbs, this diet includes healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, coconut, flax, and olive oil. When you eat fewer carbs and more fats, your body enters a state called ketosis. In this state, your body turns fats into ketones, which become a source of energy for your brain ( 4 ).

Intermittent Fasting

Goggins did intermittent fasting, waiting to eat after his morning workout. During a 3-month weight-loss period, he mostly walked and ran. He still did intermittent fasting, especially when he had intense workouts scheduled. He fasts for 16 hours after eating until 10:30 am the next day, which helps the human body burn stored fat and lowers insulin levels in diabetic people ( 6 ).

After his amazing workout routine, he breaks the fast with a mix of fast-digesting proteins and carbs, often in a protein shake. His meals are mostly protein, veggies, and a few carbs which somewhat looks like this:

Meal 1:

Oats and protein

Berries

Nuts

Meal 2:

Chicken breast

Salad or veggies

Snack:

Protein, walnuts/nuts, fruit

Meal 3:

Fish or chicken

Salad or veggies

Goggins mostly gets what he needs from his meals but also takes a few supplements. He doesn't share specific brands, but he keeps it simple. After workouts, he has protein shakes and takes exogenous ketones to help his body burn fat ( 7 ). He also uses essential amino acids during workouts for better performance ( 8 ).

Conclusion

David Goggins' workout routine proves he knows his stuff when it comes to training. He's got a load of experience since he's been sculpting his body and mind for years to be the best he can be. His aim to conquer the toughest endurance challenges needs a strict routine of eating right, taking care of himself, and believing in himself. Even though we might not be chasing the same fitness goals, his core diet and exercise ideas work for everyone. So, anything in Goggins' routine that piques your curiosity is definitely worth a shot.

