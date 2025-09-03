Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Kunickaa Sadanand recalls being cheated in a live-in relationship that lasted for 22 years: 'Unhone kisi dusri...'

Bigg Boss 19, a controversial reality show, is getting interesting with each passing day. The 16 contestants are becoming increasingly vocal about their opinions, which is leading to conflicts. Amid this, within just 10 days, a few contestants have formed strong connections. In a new promo, Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri can be seen discussing their failed relationships with Tanya Mittal.

Neelam Giri opens up about her personal life

Kunickaa Sadanand first asked Neelam Giri about her marriage story. On behalf of Neelam, Tanya mentioned that Neelam will confess once she falls in love. Kunickaa then inquired of Neelam whether she is seeing someone.

Neelam disclosed, "Almost nahi hai aisa samajiye. Khatam hai. Insaan ko chance dete dete tithar ho gaye hai. Kya hi bole. Humko swabhimani ladke pasand hai, swabhimani joh nahi hai mere bass ki baat nahi hai unke sath rehna. Vahi sab kahaani hai (There's almost nothing. It's ended. I'm tired of giving chances. What to say. I like guys who have self-respect. I can't handle a guy who doesn't have self-respect. This is the story)."

Kunickaa Sadanand recalls being cheated

Kunickaa Sadanand revealed, "Maine 27 saal apne relation ko chipake rakha, maine abb jaake bola aur maine itna halka mehsus kiya (I hid my relationship for 27 years. I recently spoke about it and felt relieved)."

Tanya asked, "Matlab voh aapke husband the? (Was it your husband?)."

Kunicka denied and said, "Live in tha aur voh shaadi shudha the lekin apne patni se alag the. Unhone kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke niche chakkar shuru kar diya (It was a live-in relation, and he was married but separated from his wife. He cheated on me with some other girl without letting me know)."

Neelam asked her whether she had left him. Kunickaa agreed, saying, "Haa, maine chhoda. Unhone khud accept kiya (Yes, I left. He accepted it)." The promo ends.

Speaking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, it was seen that the nomination for the second week was conducted. Among the 16 contestants, the participants who are nominated to get evicted this week are Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19 airs every day.

