Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's song Barsaat Ka Mausam is about budding romance in monsoon; WATCH

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most-loved couples in the telly town, and they keep sharing moments from their lives on social media. The duo has made the fans a part of their lives by posting vlogs on YouTube, which include birthday celebrations, special announcements, anniversary bashes, vacations, and so on. Shoaib and Dipika's family have also gotten used to the camera by now and are a part of all their videos.

Along with that, the duo also posts reels on Instagram and has surprised their fans by releasing a full-fledged music video. The song, titled, Barsaat Ka Mausam, features Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and takes you through a sweet journey of a budding romance between a couple. Getting drenched in rain, sipping chai and coffee, and some dance is their language of love. Sung by Saaj Bhatt, the song's music and lyrics are composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Watch Shoaib and Dipika's song here

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his birthday recently, and the video from his birthday was shared on the artist's YouTube channel. Dipika baked a delicious cake for her husband, surprised him by inviting his friends over, and gifted him a luxurious pair of sneakers. She also arranged for an open bus-themed party, which was beautifully decorated and had his family members in attendance. A heartfelt handwritten note from his father made Shoaib extremely emotional. He treasured the greeting card from his father and mentioned how it made his birthday even more special.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's projects on the small screen

On the professional front, Shoaib has starred in multiple TV serials and done reality shows like Nach Baliye. The actor was last seen on television in the serial, Ishq Mein Marjawan. Dipika, on the other hand, is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and also won Bigg Boss 12 back in 2018. She was last seen as a successful TV actress in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and later made a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

