EXCLUSIVE: Riya Kishanchandani on inter-religion marriage with Mudassar Khan: 'Wasn't apprehensive even a bit'

Splitsvilla 12 fame Riya Kishanchandani recently took the plunge and got married to the popular Bollywood choreographer Mudassar Khan. The social media influencer shared pictures from her nikkah and reception on her social media handles.

As we all know, it is an interfaith marriage, as Riya is a Sindhi and Khan is a Muslim. Pinkvilla got in touch with Riya to learn more about her dreamy inter-religious marriage to Mudassar Khan.

Riya Kishanchandani on falling for Mudassar Khan

The Splitsvilla fame said, "Mudassar and I were friends and gradually the bond transpired into something special. He is a very genuine, old-school, down-to-earth kind of person. He is an extremely family-oriented individual and that's what attracted me to him. We live in the age and era where guys are looking for flings and are not really ready for a commitment. However, I found a person like Mudassar who had this old-school thought about love, and from the word go, I was sure he was the one I wanted to get married to."

Take a look at Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan's dreamy wedding

Riya Kishanchandani on taking things a notch up

She said, "Mudassar wasn't looking for a relationship. He was at the place where he wanted to get married and settle down. In fact, I was the one who initiated that we take our friendship to the next level. While I'm quite young, I didn't feel even one percent apprehensive about deciding to take the plunge. I was at an extremely secure and happy place with him and wanted that for the rest of my life."

Advertisement

Riya Kishanchandani on proposal

She said, "Honestly, there weren't any such proposals. As I said, I was the one wanting to take the relationship to the next level, and when I told Mudassar about it, we worked towards telling our parents about the same. We didn't just want to hang out and then end things hurtfully. We would've only gotten ahead after getting our parents' approval.

She added, "I'd read portals writing that Mudassar Khan marries long-time girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani. However, I want to put it across that I wasn't his long-time girlfriend at all. We didn't even date properly. Everything happened only in 2023."

"After our parents gave their nods, we had a close-knit engagement function in September 2023, followed by a wedding in December," she said.

Riya Kishanchandani on informing parents about planning to marry a Muslim boy and vice-versa

She said, "Well, initially, my parents were a little unsure about how things would pan out. But after meeting him, they were really impressed and after that, everything went smoothly. The same happened with his parents. They hadn't met me or seen me, so they were also apprehensive as to whether I'd be able to adapt, manage, and adjust to the new environment. When I met his parents, they were very happy, they started liking me and with God's grace, everything went very smoothly."

Riya Kishanchandani on Salman Khan attending the wedding

She said, "To be very honest, it wasn't expected. I mean, we did invite him, but it was a Saturday and we assumed that he'd be busy with Bigg Boss 17- Weekend Ka Vaar shoot, so we didn't know if he'd turn up."

"On the reception day, when we were getting ready, Mudassar came to know that Salman Khan would be attending the function. We rushed to the venue to be present. It was exhilarating. He very graciously attended the function and wished us. He was smiling the entire time. I could make it that he loves Mudassar a lot. It was beautiful to have him over."

Riya Kishanchandani on converting to Islam

When asked if she's converted to Islam, Riya said, "Religion wasn't the barrier for us. There are many successful relationships where couples have their individual opinions. There's no pressure from my in-laws side."

Advertisement

For nikkah, a girl outside Islam needs to change her name. When asked what she changed her name to, Riya said, "I'd like to not share this information as it may act as fodder for trolls. I don't feel like revealing this detail right now; in the future, if I'm comfortable, I'll surely talk about it."

Riya Kishanchandani on receiving hatred from social media

She said, "Of course, there was a lot of hatred and trolls. I don't know why, for some weird reason, Muslims are subjected to a lot of hatred. I know of Islam and it's a beautiful religion. I was called out for marrying a Muslim guy. People were saying 'tumhara kya haal hoga' and all. But I strongly believe that no religion is bad and no religion preaches anything negative. There are bad people in all religions and people should not taint a particular religion. Having said that, I don't get bothered by the negative comments. I tend to ignore them.

She added, "While there were negative comments, there were also a lot of positive comments too. People were so happy to see the both of us getting married. They poured in so much love. Even during our wedding, all the guests were beaming with joy. A few were shocked too but were happy. I want to bask in the glory of positivity and not think about the online trolling."

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla’s Riya Kishanchandani and Mudassar Khan serve minimal wedding aesthetics in white-golden outfits