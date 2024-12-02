Happy Birthday Kashmera Shah: Amid feud, was Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's reunion the only gift she wanted? Actress shares VIDEO and says 'No complaints'
It's Kashmera Shah's birthday today. On her special day, the actress shared the 'best birthday gift' which she received from her husband Krushna Abhishek.
Popular actress Kashmera Shah turns a year older today and she has every reason to smile on her special day. She has received what she calls the ‘best birthday gift’ this year. Kashmera took to her Instagram to share a memorable moment from The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 where her husband, Krushna Abhishek, reunited with his mama, Bollywood legend Govinda, on stage.
On November 2, Kashmera Shah uploaded the clip on her official social media handle. In the clip, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda are seen dancing together, rekindling their bond in front of the audience.
Sharing the video, Kashmera captioned it, “Best birthday gift you gave me @krushna30 @netflix @netflix_in @kapilsharma @govinda_herono1. Biggest wish has been granted. No complains. Love you both and love my family @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09.”
Watch Kashmera Shah’s video here:
The heartfelt post reveals how much the moment meant to Kashmera, as Krushna and Govinda’s relationship had been strained for a long time. This public display of reconciliation on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 made her birthday even more special.
Kashmera also expressed gratitude to her family, including her sister-in-law, actress Arti Singh, for their unwavering support. The actress is known for cherishing moments that bring her loved ones closer, and this birthday was no exception. She also took to stories to share a screenshot of Arti Singh and her husband Dipak wishing her over a video call. The latter also wrote a long post for Shah.
Fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and appreciation for the touching gesture. Actress Tannaz Irani who is a close friend of the birthday girl wrote, “Wow!! You deserve all the happiness in the world my darling! Happy Happy Birthday my hot one.” Dipshikkha Nagpal commented, “What a beautiful moment!
Pinkvilla wishes Kashmera Shah a happy birthday!
