Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 famous brother-sister duos from TV industry: Jannat Zubair-Ayaan Zubair, Arti Singh-Krushna Abhishek, and others

No one can match your mad vibe better than your sibling, right? After all the crazy things you do together, your siblings are always there to support you, no matter what!

We have also witnessed such bonds in the TV industry, which totally inspired us. In the cutthroat industry, these sibling duos, from working in the same sector to encouraging each other, have proved that they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

7 best Brother-Sister duos from the TV industry

Here, we have the 7 best real-life brother-sister duos who have been each other’s partners in crime and the go-to person, setting adorable sibling goals.

1. Navika Kotia and Shivansh Kotia

The sibling duo trending on social media is Navika Kotia and Shivansh Kotia. The duo has kept the audience engaged with their interesting reels and vlogs, giving a glimpse of their strong bond.

Navika Kotia is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Maya and her lead role in Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. In addition, the actress also starred in OTT shows like School Friends. Whereas Shivansh Kotia is known for his role as Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also got featured in P.O.W. Bandhi Yudh Ke.

2. Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair, with their caliber, have made a lasting impression in the TV industry. The duo has been creating a buzz on social media, sharing their amazing bond, and being each other's supportive system.

Advertisement

Jannat Zubair, who is currently doing Laughter Chefs, is also well-known for her roles in Tu Aashiqui, Maharana Pratap, Kashi, Phulwa, and more. Ayaan Zubair debuted with Jodha Akbar in 2013 and later also starred in famous shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, Chandrashekhar, and more.

3. Ridhi Dogra and Akshay Dogra

Ridhi Dogra and Akshay Dogra are often seen appreciating and supporting each other’s work, sharing a deep bond. This brother-sister duo has been a popular face in TV industry and has been captivating the audience with their impressive performances.

Ridhi Dogra is famous for her roles in Woh Apna Sa, Maryada, and many OTT shows like Asur, Badtameez Dil, and more. Also, the handsome Akshay Dogra has starred in Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and a lot more.

4. Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani

One of the best on-screen and off-screen brother-sister duos is known as Daya, Sundar, played by Disha Vakani, and Mayur Vakani in the famous Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah.

Advertisement

This reel and real-life sibling duo left us in awe with their close ties and the deep bond they share.

5. Alka Kaushal and Varun Badola

One of the lesser-known sibling duos in the TV industry is Alka Kaushal and Varun Badola, who value each other’s presence in their lives.

Alka Kaushal rose to fame from her role in famous Hindi TV shows like Qubool Hai, Swaragini, Rabb se hai Dua, and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. And Varun Badola made his name in the industry with shows like Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

6. Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek

The power sibling duo of the TV industry- Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek, share a comfortable and adorable bond. This cool brother and sister duo always express their love, giving the major sibling goals.

The TV actress Arti Singh, known for her role in Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka, is the real-life sister of the famous comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is currently starring in the Colors TV show Laughter Chefs, entertaining the audience with his iconic one-liners. The sibling duo used to live together and are quite protective of each other.

Advertisement

7. Mihika and Mishkat Varma

The adorable sibling duo Mihika and Mishkat Varma share a beautiful and close bond. With their remarkable performances, the well-known duo has made a special place in audience's hearts.

Mihika rose to fame with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but later quit the industry. Her baby brother Mishkat Varma is popular for her role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Icchapyaari Naagin, and is recently playing the lead in the Sony TV show Kavya.

From standing with each other during tough times to showing mutual support, these powerful sibling duos of the TV industry show that the unbreakable sibling bond shines the brightest.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arti Singh grooves with ‘bhai Bhabhi’ Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah as she joins Laughter Chefs