REPORT: Bigg Boss 9's Rimi Sen seeks compensation of Rs 50 crores from a motor car company citing mental harassment

It has been quite a long time since Rimi Sen, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, appeared on the screens. However, she has hit the headlines after the actress sued a motor car company for Rs 50 crores. As per the reports, a legal notice has also been issued by her, which addresses Rimi as Subhamitra Sen. It details how the Garam Masala actress faced repetitive issues with the car manufacturers.

According to Times of India, the former Bigg Boss 9 contestant has issued the notice against Jaguar Land Rover, Navnit Motors, and Satish Motors. Speaking of the details mentioned in the complaint, Rimi Sen bumped her car into a pillar from the rear end on August 25, 2022, due to the malfunctioning of the rear-end camera again. In the complaint, the actress claims that 'Opposite Party No. 1' did not pay attention to her problems and has been nothing but ignorant, discourteous, and ill-mannered.

Further, the report sheds light on how Opposite Party No. 1 has taken Rimi's car more than ten times for repair purposes ever since she started driving it. The complainant claims that even after the car has been taken for repair so many times, it has not been repaired completely. A portion of the legal complaint mentions that Rimi has experienced mental harassment and is requesting compensation of Rs 50 crores. Furthermore, to address her legal expenses, the Kyon Ki actress is also asking for an extra Rs 10 lakhs.

Talking about the matter, Rimi Sen said, "I was absolutely disappointed with the car company and its services. Worst was their attitude towards their customer. I bumped into a pillar but it easily could have been a human being." Further, the actress asserted that the motor car company's negligence could have cost someone's life. She even spoke about the possibility of her being in a fatal accident.

Explaining the compensation of Rs 50 crores that she has asked from the car company, Rimi Stated that she deserves it because of the trauma that she has endured. She also expressed her hope for justice, mentioning that she and her lawyer are actively managing the case.

