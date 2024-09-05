Top 9 Dashing TV actors who keep us glued to the screen: Karan Kundrra to Harshad Chopda

The Hindi TV industry is more than just interesting stories; it's also about the actors who draw us in and make it hard to look away. Their magnetic presence keeps us hooked, even after the credits roll, as we find ourselves eagerly anticipating their next role.

Every time these dashing TV actors make an appearance, they leave the viewers wanting more. With their amazing performances and memorable roles, these TV actors continuously capture the audience's attention and become a part of our daily lives.

Top 9 TV Actors we can’t keep our eyes off

Here we have got for you a list of some favorite TV actors who are known for their attractive personalities, making it impossible to not notice them.

1. Arjun Bijlani

The Miley Jab Hum Tum star, Arjun Bijlani, has always captivated the audience's hearts with his charm and presence. The actor is known for his amazing performances in Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has also participated in various reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he gained popularity with his outstanding dance performances, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, emerging as the season winner.

The actor is also known for hosting famous shows like Dance Deewane, where he entertained audiences with his epic one-liners. Recently, he is showcasing his excellent culinary skills in the Colors show Laughter Chefs, leaving fans awestruck.

2. Parth Samthaan

The hot and handsome Punjabi Munda, Parth Samthaan, is a fan favorite for his iconic role as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Even years after of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Parth Samthaan is still famous as Manik Malhotra, making him one of the favorite fictional characters everyone loves.

The actor has also received immense appreciation for his role as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and in web series like Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ghudchadi.

3. Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan, famously known as Momo, is the chocolate boy everyone dreams of. The actor rose to fame with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has also appeared in many popular shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Dream Girl. He made his OTT debut with Jab Mila Tu. With his amazing acting skills and cute personality, it's no wonder he’s one of the best TV actors.

4. Arjit Taneja

The Indian television star, Arjit Taneja's performance and personality are absolutely pleasing to the Indian audience. He has appeared in many Hindi TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum, and Naagin 5. The actor received immense appreciation for his supporting role as Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, making him a fan favorite.

The Kumkum Bhagya star is currently playing a lead role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Sriti Jha.

5. Dheeraj Dhoopar

One of the dashing TV actors, Dheeraj Dhoopar continuously attracts the audience with his strong personality. The actor is best known for his role as Prem in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan in Kundali Bhagya.

The heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar is now winning audiences' hearts with his role as Subhaan in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

6. Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, the popular figure, has been stealing hearts with his impressive performances and attractive personality. The actor has portrayed some memorable characters like Anant in Navya, Abir in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Arjun in Mahabharat, which were found appealing to audiences.

The famous TV star Shaheer Sheikh is currently preparing for his Hindi film debut Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

7. Karan Kundrra

The Punjabi Gabru, Karan Kundrra, is known for his stylish appearance, making fans go crazy. Karan Kundrra has been an audience favorite since his very first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai received massive popularity, leading makers to bring a second season with the same leads.

Later, the actor delivered many remarkable performances in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from daily soap operas, the actor has also appeared as a judge in Roadies and Love School.

Lately, the actor has been impressing the audience with his delicious dishes in the Colors show Laughter Chefs along with many other stars like Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and more.

8. Aly Goni

The global sensation, Aly Goni rose to fame with his performance as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With his interesting photos and videos, the actor maintained his place in the audience's hearts. Later, the actor participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, where he found his love in his best friend, Jasmin Bhasin.

The couple is making a buzz on social media with their adorable and sizzling chemistry, making fans go "aww". The actor also surprised his fans with his excellent cooking skills in Laughter Chefs.

9. Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is one of the most attractive TV stars, attracting the audience with his hot body and charming personality. This popular TV star received wide recognition with his appearances in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Even after years in the industry, the actor is aging like fine wine, making girls go crazy over his appearance.

These 9 popular TV actors have been in the industry for a long time, and their attractive charisma has made them not just TV stars but icons whom we still crush on. Their on-screen appearances bring a spark that attracts the viewers and makes us look forward to their upcoming shows.

