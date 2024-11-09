Anupamaa Written Update, November 9: Prem apologizes to Anupama for lying to her; will she forgive him? Find out

Anupamaa Written Update, November 9: Anupama prays to god on the occassion of New Year and asks for strength. Anupama messages everyone to gather for morning aarti. Everyone gets the message and they recall what happened last night. Anupama notices Prem sleeping in his car. Prem wakes and asks for an apology from Anupama. He demands an apology and mentions that he will not go until he is forgiven.

Everyone gathers for morning aarti. Anupama announces how they need to move on from what happened last night and asks them to start afresh. The kids are shocked to see that Anupama is not upset. Kinjal and Pakhi get upset with them. The kids remind them that behaved rudely because that is what they have done since childhood. The kids mention how their way of expression was wrong but their frustration against their family is not wrong.

Amidst this, Pakhi and Baa lock horns with Raahi. However, Anupama warns everyone to not fight. She declares that they will celebrate the new year by dancing and eating and no one amongst them will work. Anupamaa tries to cheer everyone and the family then celebrate the new year together by praying.

Anupama informs everyone why blowing the shankh is spiritual and beneficial for physical health also. Anupama prays with the family. Meanwhile, Prem wishes to join the aarti but remembers Anupama's anger and decision that she will never forgive him. Prem prays in their colony.

Ansh, Maahi, Pari and Ishaani ask for forgiveness from Anupama. She forgives them and asks them to not repeat their mistake. Anupama then explains them how it is important to keep their phones away for some time and asks them to submit their mobile in a box.

Anupama then starts playing games with the kids. Pakhi, Dolly, Baa, Kinjal and Toshu discuss how Anupama is trying to keep their kids away from them. Anupama makes two groups and all play games. As they play games, Prem enters their house by wearing a T-shirt with sorry printed on it. Prem apologizes to Anupama. When Anupama accepts his apology, Baa, Pakhi and Dolly get furious with Anupama for forgiving Prem.

Anupama mentions that Prem alone shouldn't pay for everyone's mistakes and then she accepts his apology. The family resume playing games along with Prem. Later, the family discuss how they had a great time together. Anupama explains to them how everyone united to play the games and thus everyone one. She mentions the importance of sticking to each other through thick and thin. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

