Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria shares 18-year-old unseen PICS with Dilip Joshi from their theatre days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria is popularly known for playing the role of Bagha in the longest-running sitcom. His camaraderie with his boss Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is one of the biggest entertaining elements. The actor joined the show a few years after the sitcom began. While many think it was the first time Dilip and Tanmay had worked together, here's an unknown fact about them. The two have been theatre buddies even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began.

Old PICS of Tanmay Vekaria with Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt

Tanmay Vekaria and Dilip Joshi were in the same theatre group and even travelled to international locations for their shows. Along with them, Amit Bhatt can also be seen in these pictures. These 18-year-old pictures indicate that they were all in the same group and had worked extensively before being roped into the hit sitcom.

Sharing these snaps from 2007, Tanmay Vekaria wrote, "Throwback: sharing some pics from theatre days, UK AND USA tour."

Take a look at his post here-

After these pictures were shared, fans even spotted Babu Chipke in these snaps. For the uninformed, Babu Chipke is also a popular character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor who played this role appeared in cameo roles in the show several times.

For the uninformed, Tanmay Vekaria has also worked with Disha Vakani aka Dayaben before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha and Tanmay did several theatre shows together and were loved for their performances.

Known for portraying the role of Bagheshwar Daddu Undhaiwala aka Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay has carved a special space in the hearts of the audience with his performance. He joined the show as Natu Kaka's nephew and went on to impress the audience with his unique acting mettle. His dialogue 'Jaisi jiski soch' instantly became famous.

Tanmay's camaraderie with Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was immensely popular among the viewers.

Along with Tanmay Vekaria, the show currently stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and more.

