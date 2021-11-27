Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Brahmastra gets a release date; Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaborate

Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan in talks for another project

After ‘83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan are in talks for another film. It’s an incredible underdog story of a boy from a small town. When Ranveer heard the story, he loved it and is eager to begin work on it soon.

Brahmastra’s release date

Pinkvilla has learnt that producers Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of Brahmastra have finalised a new release date of the film. This Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is targeting a September 9, 2022 release.

Kapil Sharma in Nandita Das’s next

Nandita Das has roped in Kapil Sharma for her next untitled directorial, which is not a comedy. Nandita is co-producing the film with Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date

Pinkvilla has learnt that Vicky and Katrina will get married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding celebrations will begin from December 7 with sangeet and mehendi functions.

First confirmed guest at Vicky & Katrina’s wedding

A lot is being written about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, and Pinkvilla has learnt that Vicky’s director Shashank Khaitan will be attending the do, and is one of the first guests to be confirmed.

Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor collaborate for a film

After making a special appearance in Aamir Khan starrer PK, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir are collaborating once again for a film, which will be backed by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. The film is likely to roll in the second half of next year.

Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s next

The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav has joined Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh in filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web show. It will be shot in Uttarakhand from January.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya gets a new release date

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya was earlier scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. However, the film has now been delayed by six months and will release towards the end of 2022 as work on the visual effects is taking longer than expected.

