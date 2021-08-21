Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s next; The Immortal Ashwatthama not shelved

Zoya Akhtar to launch and Agastya Nanda

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Suhana is all set to be launched as an actor soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial based on Archie comics. It’s a teenage story, and the filmmaker has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda will also feature in the film.

Rohit Saraf in Vikram Vedha

Rohit Saraf will be playing aka Vedha’s brother in this Pushkar – Gayatri directorial. Interestingly, The Sky Is Pink actor has even started prepping for this film, which also reportedly features and Radhika Apte.

Suriya to start shooting for Vaadi Vaasal from October

We have exclusively learnt that Vetrimaaran’s Vaadi Vaasal, which is headlined by Suriya, will roll from October in Madurai. The film is based against the backdrop of Jallikattu, and will feature Suriya as a bull tamer. The full script has been locked recently, and pre production work has also begun.

The Immortal Ashwatthama not shelved, but delayed by a few months

Amidst the rumours that The Immortal Ashwatthama is shelved, Pinkvilla had reported that this Ronnie Screwvala production hasn’t been shelved, but has only been delayed by a few months. Reason being, because of the ongoing pandemic situation, the makers felt they needed to re-analyse the budget of the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez in talks for a film on Priya Rajvansh and Chetan Anand

Producer Deepak Mukut is backing a film on the lives of actress Priya Rajvansh and filmmaker Chetan Anand, which will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The makers confirmed that they are in talks with Jacqueline Fernandez to play Rajvansh’s character.

