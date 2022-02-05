Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Vicky Kaushal in talks for SRK’s next; Update on Farhan-Shibani’s wedding

Shah Rukh Khan to kickstart Rajkumar Hirani’s next from March

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will start shooting for their untitled next from March in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab is being made. A major chunk of the movie will be shot in the city, after which they will be filming in London and Budapest.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to kickstart Rajkumar Hirani’s next in March in Filmcity; To be shot in Budapest too

Vicky Kaushal in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next

Pinkvilla has learnt that Rajkumar Hirani is in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The source also informed that while a couple of other actors too are being considered for the part, Vicky is in the forefront to bag the role.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani – More Details

Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam starrer gets a title

Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s next backed by Aditya Dhar is titled Dhoom Dhaam. The action-comedy will roll in March and will be shot at several iconic places in Mumbai. The story is a tribute to the beauty of the city.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s Aditya Dhar backed film titled Dhoom Dhaam; To roll in March

A Thursday gets a release date

Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday will release on February 17. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar and they will begin their publicity campaign from next week. Besides Yami, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Neha Dhupia.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday gets a release date; Deets Inside

Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with AL Vijay

We have learnt that Jacqueline Fernandez is collaborating with AL Vijay for an emotional horror-thriller, which kicks off from March. The movie will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in a start-to-finish schedule.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with AL Vijay on an emotional horror thriller; Shoot begins in March

Update on Ajith Kumar’s next with H Vinoth & Boney Kapoor

Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers of this Ajith Kumar starrer are in the process of casting for a key character in the film. It’s the role of a police commissioner and the team has initiated conversations with Nagarjuna and Mohanlal for the same, but they aren’t the only two actors being considered for the part. The conversations are also on with Aditi Rao Hydari to play the female lead.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Aditi Rao Hydari in talks for Ajith Kumar’s next with H Vinoth & Boney Kapoor

Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi to start Selfiee from February end

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, while talking about Selfiee, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta said, “Selfiee is a very strong subject, and we couldn’t have got a better casting than Akshay sir and Emraan Hashmi. Raj (Mehta) is very excited to start the film, in-fact, we go on floors at the end of February.”

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi to start Selfiee from Feb end; Apoorva Mehta updates on release date

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marriage deets

Farhan and Shibani will register their marriage on February 21. And in a day or two after their court marriage, the couple will celebrate their union with family and close friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabhana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Intimate gathering to be hosted at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse to celebrate Farhan-Shibani’s marriage