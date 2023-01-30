21 Best Hollywood dog movies according to their IMDb rating

Whether you are a dog person or not, Hollywood movies about dogs have a way of making their way into every heart. While it is hard to reject any heartwarming dog-based movies, some are certainly better than others. If you have been looking for the best movies about dogs, you are going to love the carefully curated assortment of all the best Hollywood dog movies listed according to their IMDb rating. Each enlisted movie is highly rated and manages to touch hearts with its impactful plots. From movies like Life in the Doghouse to Marley & Me, we have hand selected only the best dog movies that include everything from emotional dramas comedies, animation, and everything in between. In fact, we assure you the movies will manage to keep you hooked to your screens. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll on to transform your dull weekend into the most adorable binge-fest.

The best Hollywood dog movies to instantly warm your hearts 1. Life in the Doghouse

The 2018 documentary called Life in the Doghouse stars Ron Danta, Danny Robertshaw, Charity Caldwell, and Jessica Caughman. It stars Ron Danta, Danny Robertshaw, Charity Caldwell, and Jessica Caughman. Filled with the inspiring stories of Danny and Ron the film features dog rescue and adoption. Release Year: 2018 Genre: Documentary Star cast: Ron Danta, Danny Robertshaw, Charity Caldwell, Jessica Caughman Directed By: Ron Davis Run Time: 84 min Movie rating: 8.4 2. Umberto D.

Another dog movie starring Carlo Battisti, Maria Pia Casilio, Lina Gennari, and Ileana Simova that you must watch is Umberto D. Directed by Vittorio De Sica, the movie features the story of an elderly man and his dog Flike. Release Year: 1952 Genre: Drama Star cast: Carlo Battisti, Maria Pia Casilio, Lina Gennari, Ileana Simova Directed By: Vittorio De Sica Run Time: 89 min Movie rating: 8.2 3. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Another highly-rated dog movie you will absolutely love is Hachi: A Dog's Tale directed by Lasse Hallström. The family drama is basically a biography starring Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Sarah Roemer. The Hollywood dog movie features a heartwarming story about a college professor and his bond with an abandoned dog. Release Year: 2009 Genre: Biography, Drama, Family Star cast: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Sarah Roemer Directed By: Lasse Hallström Run Time: 93 min Movie rating: 8.1 4. Togo (2019)

Starring Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Richard Dormer, this highly-rated dog movie is a dream come true for a dog lover. The movie features Togo, the sled dog, and how he is too weak for a tough race. Release Year: 2019 Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama Star cast: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Richard Dormer Directed By: Ericson Core Run Time: 113 min Movie rating: 7.9 5. Isle of Dogs (2018)

This 2018 movie starring Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, and Bob Balaban is one of the best dog movies of all time. Release Year: 2018 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Star cast: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban Directed By: Wes Anderson Run Time: 101 min Movie rating: 7.8

6. The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

If you like pups, you are surely going to love, The Art of Racing in the Rain. The movie starring Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Jackie Minns, and Marcus Hondro features the story of an aspiring Formula One race car driver named Denny and his golden retriever Enzo. Release Year: 2019 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Star cast: Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Jackie Minns, Marcus Hondro Directed By: Simon Curtis Run Time: 109 min Movie rating: 7.5 7. Best in Show

This 2000 comedy movie directed by Christopher Guest starring Fred Willard, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Jennifer Coolidge features the insides of cut-throat competitiveness in the world of dog shows. It is one of the top dog movies out there. Release Year: 2000 Genre: Comedy Star cast: Fred Willard, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jennifer Coolidge Directed By: Christopher Guest Run Time: 90 min Movie rating: 7.4 8. A Dog's Journey

Starring Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott, and Marg Helgenberger A Dog’s Journey is about how an adorable dog understands his existence through the worlds of the people he meets. It is one of the good dog movies we highly recommend. Release Year: 2019 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Star cast: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Kathryn Prescott, Marg Helgenberger Directed By: Gail Mancuso Run Time: 109 min Movie rating: 7.4 9. The Great Alone (2015)

Directed by Greg Kohs, The Great Alone is one of the best Hollywood dog movies out there, starring Dick Mackey and Lance Mackey. Any dog lover will absolutely love this inspiring feature-length independent documentary film. Release Year: 2015 Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Drama Star cast: Dick Mackey, Lance Mackey Directed By: Greg Kohs Run Time: 80 min Movie rating: 7.4

10. One Hundred and One Dalmatians

Another classic movie about dogs you absolutely love watching on a sad day has to be One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Starring Rod Taylor, Betty Lou Gerson, J. Pat O'Malley, and Martha Wentworth, the movie features the story of the cutest litter of Dalmatian puppies who are seized by the minions in Cruella De Vil. Watch the classic animated movie to witness how the owners of the adorable pups try to find them before they are used for a bold fashion statement. The animated adventure comedy is one of the best dog movies of all time. Release Year: 1961 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Star cast: Rod Taylor, Betty Lou Gerson, J. Pat O'Malley, Martha Wentworth Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Wolfgang Reitherman Run Time: 79 min Movie rating: 7.3

11. Lady and the Tramp

Starring Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee, and Bill Thompson, The Lady and the Tramp is one of the top dog movies out there. The movie features an adorably romantic tale of an uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a street-grown downtown Mutt. Release Year: 1955 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy Star cast: Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee, Bill Thompson Directed By: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, Jack Cutting Run Time: 76 min Movie rating: 7.3

12. Eight Below

Eight Below features stars like Paul Walker, Jason Biggs, Bruce Greenwood, and Moon Bloodgood. Directed by Frank Marshal, the movie features how the cold presses two Antarctic explorers to leave behind their unit of sled dogs in order to focus on their own survival. Pick this movie when you want to experience the best of adventure and drama. Release Year: 2006 Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family Star cast: Paul Walker, Jason Biggs, Bruce Greenwood, Moon Bloodgood Directed By: Frank Marshall Run Time: 120 min Movie rating: 7.3 13. Old Yeller (1957)

Starring Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, and Jeff York, this movie is directed by Robert Stevenson, this movie features the story of a teenage boy who absolutely loves a stray yellow dog and how everyone in his family gradually begins to accept the Old Yeller. You are going to be glad you decided to watch this dog flick. Release Year: 1957 Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family Star cast: Dorothy McGuire, Fess Parker, Tommy Kirk, Jeff York Directed By: Robert Stevenson Run Time: 83 min Movie rating: 7.3 14. Red Dog (2011)

One of the best Hollywood dog movies out there, Red Dog is based on the legendary real-life story of the Red Dog who actually unites a local community on his search for his long-lost owner. Another dog flick you will be absolutely glad you decided to binge on. Release Year: 2011 Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama Star cast: Josh Lucas, Rachael Taylor, Rohan Nichol, Luke Ford Directed By: Kriv Stenders Run Time: 92 min Movie rating: 7.3 15. A Dog's Purpose (2017)

Starring Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, and Bryce Gheisar, the plot of this Hollywood movie is based on how a dog discovers his pursuit in life as the audience gets to witness a number of lifetimes and owners of the dog. If you want your next few hours to be filled with fun and frolic, this is the one for you. Release Year: 2017 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Star cast: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Bryce Gheisar Directed By: Lasse Hallström Run Time: 100 min Movie rating: 7.2 16. Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961)

It is because of movies like these, that they say old is gold. The movie directed by Don Chaffey features an outstanding story of a terrier named Bobby and his relationship with a kindhearted shepherd even after his death. One of the best dog flicks that portray the best of dog loyalty. Release Year: 1961 Genre: Drama, Family Star cast: Donald Crisp, Laurence Naismith, Alex Mackenzie, Duncan Macrae Directed By: Don Chaffey Run Time: 87 min Movie rating: 7.2 17. Balto

This animated adventure drama is bound to make you go wow, the dog movie features the story of an outcast Husky and how he manages to prevent a deadly epidemic. Release Year: 1995 Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama Star cast: Kevin Bacon, Bob Hoskins, Bridget Fonda, Jim Cummings Directed By: Simon Wells Run Time: 78 min Movie rating: 7.1 18. Lassie Come Home

Another dog movie that you will definitely love is Lassie Come Home. Directed by Fred M. Wilcox, the 1943 movie stars Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp, May Whitty, and Edmund Gwenn. Go on a binge on this perfect adventure drama for a fun time. Release Year: 1943 Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family Star cast: Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp, May Whitty, Edmund Gwenn Directed By: Fred M. Wilcox Run Time: 89 min Movie rating: 7.1 19. A Dog of Flanders

Another movie about dogs we highly recommend is this family drama directed by James B. Clark and starring David Ladd, Donald Crisp, Theodore Bikel, and Max Croiset. The movie features a touching story of the cutest boy, his grandfather, and his adorable dog. It shows how the boy dreams of becoming one of the biggest classical painters but is not able to achieve it because of the unfortunate passing away of his grandfather. Release Year: 1960 Genre: Drama, Family Star cast: David Ladd, Donald Crisp, Theodore Bikel, Max Croiset Directed By: James B. Clark Run Time: 96 min Movie rating: 7.1 20. To Build a Fire

Starring Ian Hogg, and Orson Welles, To Build a Fire is one of the best dog movies out there. The movie features the tale of Jack London who wants to pursue writing. Watch this movie to witness the tale of him and his dog traveling alone in the coldest of states. Release Year: 1969 Genre: Adventure, Drama Star cast: Ian Hogg, Orson Welles Directed By: David Cobham Run Time: 52 min Movie rating: 7.1 21. Marley & Me (2008)

Another outstanding Hollywood dog movie that we highly recommend is Marley and Me. Starring Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, and Kathleen Turner, the movie features the best of life lessons you must learn from their adorable dog. Release Year: 2008 Genre: Drama, Family Star cast: Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston, Eric Dane, Kathleen Turner Directed By: David Frankel Run Time: 115 min Movie rating: 7 While every dog movie in the list above has the power to instantly cheer you up, other dog movies that you can definitely watch include movies like Beethoven, Lady, and the Tramp, Old Yeller, The Incredible Journey, Sounder, Think Like a Dog, Agent Toby Barks, Scoob!, The One and Only Ivan, Dolittle, Run, Cats and Dogs, Beware of Dog and Snowdogs.

