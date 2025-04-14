Tori Spelling Reveals What Daughter Said Making Her End 'Unhappy' Marriage with Dean McDermott: ‘Get Treated…’

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of s*icide

Tori Spelling admitted on Friday's episode of the Misspelling podcast that her teenage daughter Hattie, 13, asked her an eye-opening question which gave her the courage she needed to end her 17-year marriage to Dean McDermott. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was married to the Canadian actor from 2006 to 2023. They officially filed for divorce in March 2024.

On the podcast, Spelling recalled her daughter asking, "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?" The 51-year-old clarified that her daughter was not taking sides because she "loves her dad", however, she could notice the toll the relationship was taking on her mother.

"It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together," Spelling said. "We could no longer hide what was happening—the fights, the tension."

Spelling shared that McDermott's alcohol addiction made things worse, and she didn't want her daughters to witness it. The actress eventually came to a conclusion that staying together for the sake of the children was causing more harm than good.

Spelling, who shares five kids with McDermott: Beau, 8, Finn, 12, Hattie, Stella, 16, and Liam, 18, also revealed in the podcast that she never spoke about McDermott's affair back in 2013. She shared that she chose not to talk about the infidelity at the time because McDermott had reportedly threatened s*icide and was placed on a psychiatric hold.

McDermott, who enrolled in a rehab program months after their split, celebrated one year of sobriety in July last year. In an Instagram post, he encouraged others struggling with addiction to "surrender and ask for help."

Spelling is currently dating Ryan Cramer. The two have been spotted together at several events since 2023. They recently stepped out for the screening of Paramount+’s The Carters docuseries in Los Angeles and made their red carpet debut.

Meanwhile, McDermott found new love with girlfriend Lily Calo six months after his divorce. They made their relationship Instagram official on May 15, 2024, by sharing photos from a date night at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

