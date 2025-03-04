1 year of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: 5 EPIC moments from grand bash that make us want to relive the magic all over again

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, hosted extravagant pre-wedding celebrations earlier in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The star-studded affair saw the presence of Bollywood, Hollywood, and global dignitaries, making it an unforgettable spectacle. As the celebrations mark a year, let’s revisit five iconic moments that continue to be cherished.

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan groove to Naatu Naaatu

One of the most unforgettable moments from the grand celebrations was when Bollywood’s three biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, set the stage on fire together. The trio danced to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from RRR, creating a historic moment. A viral video captured SRK inviting RRR star Ram Charan to join them on stage, where he warmly greeted the three Khans and Anant Ambani before breaking into the energetic steps of Naacho Naacho, the Hindi version of the song.

2. Anant Ambani’s adorable interaction with Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

Anant Ambani shared a heartwarming moment with Alia Bhatt’s daughter, baby Raha. The groom-to-be was seen playfully interacting with the little one, calling her by her name. Alia and Raha looked adorable as they twinned in matching animal-print outfits, making the moment even more special. Their sweet exchange left everyone gushing over the adorable bond.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna dance to Zingaat

Janhvi Kapoor made waves online during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding celebrations. The actress set the stage on fire as she grooved to her hit song Zingaat alongside global pop icon Rihanna, who performed at the event. Their electrifying dance quickly became a viral sensation, leaving fans in awe of the unexpected yet unforgettable moment.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dance with Nita Ambani

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan lit up the celebrations as they danced and enjoyed the festivities alongside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and groom-to-be Anant Ambani. Suhana Khan and Vicky Kaushal were also part of the grand event, adding to the star-studded charm. The celebrities grooved to the iconic Bhangda Paale with Nita Ambani and Anant, creating a joyous atmosphere. A special moment was also shared between Nita Ambani and Suhana Khan as they danced together, making the festivities even more memorable.

5. Diljit Dosanjh’s heartfelt shout-out to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The singer-actor had the crowd cheering as he welcomed Kareena Kapoor Khan on stage, making her groove to his beats. In his signature style, he showered her with praise, playfully comparing her to global icons Rihanna and Beyoncé. As Kareena and Saif joined him, Diljit electrified the atmosphere by calling her their very own superstar before launching into his hit track Proper Patola, while Kareena mesmerized everyone with her dance moves.

