5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Shah Rukh Khan returns from MET Gala 2025; Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu on an outing with Rajkummar Rao

Shah Rukh Khan stunned at the MET Gala 2025 with his impressive look. The actor recently returned to Mumbai. B-town couple, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, were spotted out and about in the city with their pal, Rajkummar Rao. Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and many other stars were also papped. Take a look at some celeb sightings from May 8, 2025.

1. Shah Rukh Khan returns from the MET Gala 2025

At this year’s MET Gala, Shah Rukh Khan channelized his inner King and turned up the heat in a bespoke Sabyasachi ensemble. After fashionably rocking the fundraising event, the actor headed home to be with his wife, Gauri Khan, and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Even at the airport, the superstar didn’t fail to impress the fashion police with his stylish attire.

2. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu go on an outing with Rajkummar Rao

B-town lovers Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu went on an outing in the city with their industry friend Rajkummar Rao. While exiting the venue, the trio posed for the paparazzi. While Soha rocked a pink shirt with blue denims, her husband, actor-filmmaker Kunal, looked cool in his comfy and loose-fitted clothes. As for the Stree 2 actor, Rajkummar was also spotted in his casual attire.

3. Palak Tiwari takes over the Mumbai streets

Palak Tiwari, who is soaking in the success of her last film, Bhootnii, was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari grabbed eyeballs in her yellow ensemble. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair open, she completed her look with a pair of jhunkaas and a bracelet.

4. Sunita Ahuja paints the town pink

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, surprised shutterbugs with her recent appearance in Mumbai. The Bollywood wife painted the town pink in her bright pantsuit, which goes well with her fun and vibrant personality.

5. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia spotted post gym session

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia sweat it out together on May 8, 2025. The couple was spotted in their gym wear with matching yellow water bottles.

